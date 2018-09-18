German triathlete Jaroslav Bobrowski knows how to get his money’s worth.

A few nights ago, he went out to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Landshut, Germany. He follows a special diet, fasting for 20 hours at a stretch. So when he sat down to enjoy the $18.49 meal, he was ready to eat.

And eat.

And eat.

In a matter of minutes, Bobrowski polished off 100 plates of food. Eater estimates that he consumed as much as 18 pounds of sushi, or 4,000 calories.

The restaurant’s owner said that Bobrowski’s consumption was “not normal” and that he ate as much as five diners normally would. (He also declined to buy any booze, a blow to the restaurant’s bottom line.)

"I myself am dead after 13 plates, but he always took five or seven plates at a time,” said the owner, who gave his name as Tan, according the Local, a news website. “So there was a gap on the sushi carousel and the other guests asked if we had skimped on the fish. I want to win customers and not offend any guests. But ... we only earn money on the drinks and he only consumed one tea the whole evening.”

Though Bobrowski was a regular, the owner called his meal out of line and banned him from dining in again.

“When I went to the checkout, I wanted to tip, but the waiter did not want to accept that. I’m banned from now on because I’m eating too much. I was stunned,” Bobrowski told the Local.

Bobrowski, 30, is a former bodybuilder and Iron Man competitor. He works as a software engineer during the day. He has “less than 10 percent” body fat, according to the Local.

His exploits have made him something of a celebrity in Germany, where he has been nicknamed “sushi man.” Bobrowski has said that he feels bad for inconveniencing the restaurant, and he has promised to do better when he enjoys the buffet at China City, a nearby restaurant.

“At the beginning, the owner has asked me to drink more,” Bobrowski told Bild. “I totally understand.”