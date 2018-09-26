VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis in a letter released Wednesday defended the Vatican’s recent deal with Beijing over the appointment of bishops, saying the agreement could help to unify China’s divided Catholic Church and “heal wounds of the past.”

In a passage directed at China’s leaders, Francis said the Communist country will work with the church to ensure “greater respect for the human person, also in the religious sphere.”

The letter — addressed to the “Catholics of China and to the Universal Church” — amounted to a six-page case for the most controversial diplomatic endeavor of Francis’s papacy. The pontiff touched on the deal’s long history, explaining some of its particulars and even making a biblical argument for compromising with an imperfect partner.

“Had Abraham demanded ideal social and political conditions before leaving his land, perhaps he would never have set out,” Francis wrote.



Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The “provisional” deal announced Saturday by the Vatican was an attempt, after three decades of negotiation, to create new rules for the appointment of Chinese bishops, giving both the Chinese government and the Holy See a say in the process. Tuesday, speaking to journalists while returning from a trip through the Baltics, Francis said he, not the government, would have the final say in who is named. Such a development would mean that the Chinese government is allowing the pope more authority than it previously did.

The agreement aims to end the current system in which bishops are appointed by Beijing, sometimes without papal approval. In previous years, the Vatican also backed certain bishops in China who did not belong to the state association meant to sanction Catholic activity. As a result, the church in China split in two — with some swearing allegiance solely to the pope and worshiping in underground churches, and others practicing in churches that had direct state approval.

“This experience — it must be emphasized — is not a normal part of the life of the Church,” Francis wrote, referencing the church’s “clandestinity” in China.