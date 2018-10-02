

Debrie litters a neighborhood street following a tsunami in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, 02 October 2018. (Photo by MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/REX) (Mast Irham/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Five days after a quake and a tsunami hit the Indonesian city of Palu, the death toll continued to rise on Tuesday as authorities said that more than 1,230 people had died. At least 60,000 people have fled the area and fuel as well as food is in short supply, according to aid agencies.

As emergency workers were still trying to get a full understanding of the disaster’s impact, satellite images taken before and after the tsunami showed the sheer extent of the devastation.

The city’s dark blue bay turned brown, as the tsunami’s waves — up to 18 feet high — gradually receded from the city center, dragging people, buildings and cars along. The quake’s dozens of aftershocks further devastated the region in the following hours.



Palu on Aug 17, 2018, before a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY)



Palu on Oct. 1, 2018, after a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY)

The catastrophic damage inside the city becomes visible in close-ups that show the tsunami’s muddy remnants along vast stretches of residential areas that housed up to 330,000 residents.



Palu on Aug. 17, 2018, before a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY) (Digitalglobe Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Palu on Oct. 1, 2018, after a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY) (AP/AP)

Similar images have emerged from a number of Palu neighborhoods, including Petobo. Emergency workers fear that many victims may still be trapped beneath the mud.



This photo combo of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows the Petobo neighborhood of Palu, Indonesia, on Aug. 17, 2018, prior to an earthquake, left, and on Oct. 1, 2018, after an earthquake and subsequent tsunami devastated the area, right. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

The number of casualties is feared to be highest in residential districts further inland. But the physical damage to bridges, streets and warehouses is especially visible near the coast, including this jetty that was destroyed by the lethal wave that came without warning.



Palu on Aug. 17, 2018, before a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY)



Palu on Oct. 1, 2018, after a tsunami hit the area. (DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY)

Thousands of rescue workers have already reached the area and more than a dozen foreign nations have agreed to contribute to the ongoing rescue efforts.

Their focus is now on towns and villages that have so far not been reached by rescue workers, including in the region of Donggala near the earthquake’s epicenter.

