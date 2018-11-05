LONDON — It was the deadliest fire in modern British history, killing more than 70 people. Now the tragedy is being viciously mocked online.

In June 2017, residents of Grenfell Tower perished as uncontrollable flames engulfed one of London’s high-rise apartment buildings. Children disappeared behind clouds of thick smoke, residents were forced to flee, remain in sweltering temperatures or jump.

Most people in Britain celebrate Bonfire Night on Nov. 5 every year with gatherings, fireworks and elaborate outdoor displays designed to entertain families. But for one group, the occasion was marked by burning a cardboard cutout of Grenfell Tower amid jeers and cheers of “should have paid their rent."

How could these disgusting people do this to the families of Grenfell Tower. Pure evil racism in 2018. pic.twitter.com/20UHkU1QBh — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) November 5, 2018

TV presenter Alex Beresford was one of many people who shared the video Monday, calling the footage “disgusting” and “pure evil racism.”

In footage that many will find disturbing, a cardboard model with the words “Grenfell Tower” written at the top is seen being handled by a group of people. Echoing the real-life tragedy, the effigy illustrates people at windows with their arms outstretched and a person dangling outside the building.

“‘Bye, everyone!’ jeers one member of the group as the design is carried toward a glowing bonfire. “Help me, help me!” shrieks another, seemingly mocking the last words of some of the victims. “We’re coming to get you!” yells another participant, referring to the promises of emergency workers who instructed residents to stay in place and wait for help — help that didn’t reach them in time.

Although the total number of people involved in the video is unknown, a chorus of laughter can be heard as the effigy eventually goes up in flames.

On Twitter on Monday evening, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I utterly condemn this sickening video. The horrific Grenfell Tower fire was one of the most devastating tragedies our city has ever suffered - and I urge social media companies to do the right thing and remove this content immediately.”

As disgust about the video rapidly spread on social media, British Prime Minister Theresa May said: “To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable.”

The video, which is believed to have been recorded and shared on a messaging app, quickly went viral on Twitter. By Monday evening, the video was trending in Britain, with hundreds expressing shock and disbelief at the insensitivity of the group in the recording.

In a statement, London’s Metropolitan Police Service called the video “vile” and urged people with information to come forward. It also urged anyone present at the gathering to come forward.

Cmdr. Stuart Cundy, who is leading the Grenfell Tower investigation, said in the statement: “I am frankly appalled by the callous nature of the video posted online. A total of 71 people died in the fire at Grenfell Tower, so many people lost so many loved ones and many more have been deeply affected. To mock the disaster in such a crude way is vile.

"I can’t imagine the distress this video will undoubtedly cause to bereaved families and survivors.

“The Met’s Grenfell Tower investigation team is taking this matter very seriously. Any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated.”

For many in Britain, what happened at Grenfell Tower is a hugely delicate subject, with the tragedy at the center of conversations about race relations in Britain, adequacy of public housing and what could have been done to prevent the inferno. The memories of what happened continue to haunt survivors, families of the victims, the local community and more broadly, the country. Over a year on from the incident, many are still demanding answers.

The people in the video have not yet been formally identified.