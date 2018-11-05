

The lead-up to Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States has been marred by violence.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., is accused of mailing at least a dozen pipe bombs to President Trump’s political foes, including top Democratic leaders, as well as to CNN. Gregory Bush, 51, of Louisville, is charged with fatally shooting two black shoppers at a grocery store in Kentucky after failing in his plan to gun down black worshipers at a church. Police say Robert D. Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, opened fire at a synagogue in the city, killing 11. He was described as a virulent anti-Semite who blamed the Hebrew International Aid Society for helping refugees resettle in the United States.

These incidents — some of which were overtly political — have voters on edge. Could they impact the results of the election?

Researchers have tried in the past to answer that question by untangling the relationship between political violence and elections.

In one study, researchers set out to understand how violence effects democracy in Africa. The team studied 300 elections held in sub-Saharan Africa from 1990 to 2014 and found that election-related violence took place about half the time. In most cases, the violence amounted to harassment and intimidation of voters and candidates. About a third of the time, it took the form of political assassinations. In nearly every case, the violence occurred before the election, as it has this year in the United States.

The researchers thought turnout would drop if voters feared for their safety, but they found that wasn’t the case. “At first glance, our finding doesn’t make sense. Coercion and intimidation should scare voters away from elections that they fear will turn violent,” they wrote in a Washington Post article. Yet the results showed that "there’s really no systemic difference in turnout between elections where campaigning was peaceful and elections where violence took place.”

“Opposition supporters who are afraid of election violence actually tend to report higher levels of intention to vote in future elections than those who are not afraid of violence,” wrote one of the researchers, Stephanie M. Burchard, in an email to The Post. “In the case of self-identified ‘independent’ voters who fear election violence, they also tend to more often state that they will vote in the future and will choose the party they believe NOT responsible for violence. Ultimately, I believe that violence can increase the resolve of opposition supporters and independents and ‘persuade' some voters to punish those they believe behind the violence, usually the ruling party.”

David Muchlinski, a political science professor at Georgia Tech, offered a parallel to the Philippines, where local militias are either hired directly or encouraged by politicians to attack their opponents around election time. In the United States, Muchlinski said, extremists are being egged on by Trump and the Republican Party.

But that’s where the similarities end.

“The line between legitimate politics and violence in a country like the Philippines is blurred almost so it doesn’t really sort of exist,” Muchlinksi said. That’s not the case here, he said — at least not yet. "The United States has a problem, but it has not yet crossed the Rubicon where violence has become intertwined with legitimate politics,” he said.

Sarah Birch, founder of the Electoral Violence Project, added that the reaction to pre-election violence in the United States is usually one of unity, not calls for more conflict. “After unusual violence, you often see people rallying behind demands for peace to make sure nothing happens again," she said.

Ultimately, it can be hard for a regime to predict what impact violence might have. Other kinds of electoral manipulation — stuffing ballot boxes, submitting phantom ballots, paying people to vote a certain way — are often much more reliable.

Violence is “not a last-ditch effort, exactly," Muchlinski said. “But it’s the most costly. Regimes will use violence only when they’re relatively sure that other methods of altering the vote won’t work."

