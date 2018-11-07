

France's Marshal Philippe Petain points as he orders our photographer from the room during the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Vichy, central France, June 9, 1941.(AP)

PARIS — In France, the name Philippe Pétain is a synonym for national shame, a stand-in for the darkest chapter in modern French — and even European — history.

Pétain was the leader of France’s infamous Vichy government, the reactionary regime that openly collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and participated in the deportation of some 76,000 Jews during the Holocaust. In the aftermath of the war, he was tried and convicted of treason. Had it not been for his advanced age, he would have been executed.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron ignited a bitter public debate by declaring that Pétain — a decorated military hero from World War I — will be included in a national commemoration ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice.

Before he became head of the Vichy government, Pétain was a military hero from World War I, having made his name at Verdun, the longest battle of the war. More than 300,000 soldiers — French and German alike — died in that battle, one of the bloodiest in the war.

“He was a great soldier,” Macron said. “It’s a reality.” Pétain will be recognized along with seven other marshals who led successful military campaigns during the war.

“Political life, like human nature, is sometimes more complex than we would like to believe,” Macron said. “I’ve always looked the history of our country in the face.”

Those remarks outraged Jewish groups and a number of historians, who saw the move in keeping with a recent wave of historical revisionism. It also drew coverage from nearly every major French newspaper and elicited widespread outrage on social media.

“The only thing I want to remember about Pétain is that in 1945 he was struck by national indignity, which makes him ineligible for any tribute,” said Francis Kalifat, the president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Organizations (CRIF), France’s largest Jewish advocacy group, in a statement.

The Vichy regime is notorious for having pursued, largely independent of German pressure, its own slew of anti-Semitic legislation in keeping with the “National Revolution” it sought to inspire.

The “Statut des Juifs,” passed in two separate junctures in October 1940 and June 1941, banned Jews from public life and the free professions. Vichy also pursued the agenda of “Aryanization,” under which French authorities liquidated Jewish property to enrich the coffers of the state.



German Chancellor Adolf Hitler shakes hands with Head of State of Vichy France Marshall Philippe Petain, in occupied France, Oct. 24, 1940. Behind centre is Paul Schmidt an interpreter and on the right is German Minister of Foreign Affairs Joachim Von Ribbentrop. (AP)

In general, the memory of World War II ranked for decades among the most explosive topics in French public life. For years, admirers — including former French presidents — left flowers on Pétain’s grave every year, on the anniversary of the Armistice.

That practice came to an abrupt end in 1992, when François Mitterrand, a Socialist president who had served in the Vichy administration between 1941 and 1943, succumbed to public pressure. In 1995, President Jacques Chirac ended decades of ambiguity by declaring that Vichy was, in fact, the French state and that the deportation of Jews during the war was France’s fault.

In recent years, however, there has been an attempt to rehabilitate Pétain, mostly on the extreme right.

The convicted Holocaust denier and National Front co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, for instance, wrote fondly of the wartime leader in a memoir published earlier this year; the right-wing commentator Éric Zemmour did much the same in a book published last month.

Pétain, Zemmour wrote, was “double-dealing,” somehow attempting to rescue the country, and French Jews, from behind the scenes. The vast majority of the Jews deported from France never returned.

These are no longer fringe opinions: Both Zemmour’s book and Le Pen’s memoirs were instant bestsellers.

For many, the question is whether Macron’s decision would somehow endorse a reconsideration of Pétain. When pressed by journalists, the 40-year-old president went on the defensive immediately. “I’m not hiding any page of history,” he said.

For some historians, however, the problem is the potential effect of Macron’s words.

“The problem is that the statement comes from the president of the Republic,” said Laurent Joly, an expert in the history of Vichy France and the author of a new book on Vichy anti-Semitism. “If the army had sought to commemorate Pétain, no one would have reproached them.

“But there has been a consensus since 1992. What this does is go back on that consensus. It creates ambiguities.”