

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech while President Trump looks on before a lunch at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Jacques Demarthon/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS — Responding to President Trump’s attacks on his French counterpart, France’s government struck back Wednesday, accusing Trump of lacking “common decency” by spewing invective on the same day the country was commemorating the victims of a major 2015 terrorist attack.

Benjamin Griveaux, France’s government spokesman, offered the response a day after Trump unleashed a string of Twitter attacks on President Emmanuel Macron.

“Yesterday was November 13,” Griveaux said, according to the minutes of a meeting of France’s Council of Ministers -- remarks that were widely reported in French media. “We were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people.”

The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks, perpetrated by a network of Islamic State-affiliated gunmen on a number of sites across the French capital, including the Bataclan concert hall, were the bloodiest on French soil since World War II.

“So I’ll reply in English: ‘Common decency’ would have been appropriate,” Griveaux said.

On Tuesday -- two days after flying home from a two-day visit to France -- Trump took to Twitter to post multiple blistering attacks on Macron, France’s performance in both world wars and France in general.

He was responding in part to an address Macron gave Sunday in Paris, where the French president used the 100th anniversary of the 1918 World War I armistice to condemn nationalism as the “exact opposite of patriotism.” The remarks were seen by many as a direct challenge to Trump, who has openly identified as a nationalist.

In his Tuesday tweets, Trump personally criticized Macron, who had previously sought to curry favor with Washington.

“The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%,” Trump wrote, attempting to explain Macron’s remarks. The French unemployment rate is actually closer to 9 percent.

This, for Trump, was the reason Macron defended multilateralism beneath the Arc de Triomphe in a solemn remembrance ceremony: “He was just trying to get onto another subject.”

“By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France,” Trump noted, “very proud people-and rightfully so!........”