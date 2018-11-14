After a tough divorce, Sana Muhammad had found happiness again.

The 35-year-old was raising five children, with one more on the way. Her second husband, Imtiaz Muhammad, described their time together as idyllic. “We loved each other so much,” he told the Evening Standard. “We were always together.” The pair shared a home in a quiet part of London.

Then Monday morning, a nightmare unfolded.

About 7 a.m., Imtiaz popped into the garden shed for a cardboard box. He found a man lurking, crossbow loaded. “He was going to shoot so I ran into the house,” Imtiaz said. “My wife was doing the washing up. I was shouting, ‘Run, run, run. ’”

The assailant followed him inside. Sana was in the kitchen. Her teenagers were nearby, preparing for school. The man fired his weapon, striking Sana in the stomach.

Neighbor Navneet Buttar told the Evening Standard that she heard screams from the home. “It sounded like a kid,” she told the outlet. “I looked outside and saw her husband, he was saying ‘help, help.’ ”

Sana, also known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later. Doctors, however, were able to deliver her baby while the arrow was still inside her. The arrow missed the baby “by inches.” The newborn is in the critical care unit at a hospital. He has been named Ibrahim.

Sana’s ex-husband, Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, was captured at the scene. He has been charged in Sana’s death and will appear in court Thursday.

The story has drawn the attention of Britain’s leaders. Lawmaker Wes Streeting said in Parliament that the death has shocked people “up and down the country.” He urged the government to consider banning or more tightly regulating crossbow sales. Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged that the government would “consider the risk to public safety and whether further measures are needed."

Imtiaz and his children are living in a hotel. Neighbors and friends have been bringing food and donating to a GoFundMe campaign for the family. But it has been hard.

“I am heartbroken. We were inseparable,” Imtiaz told the Evening Standard. He and Sana had been married seven years. “I can’t help thinking she took my arrow,” he said. “Maybe it should have hit me.”

