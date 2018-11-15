

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis shakes hands with Philippines Ambassador Jose Manuel G. Romualdez at the Bells of Balangiga during a visit Nov. 14, 2018, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. (Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) (Blaine Mccartney/AP)

SINGAPORE — They were tolled on Sept. 28, 1901 to signal an early morning attack on American troops, just as they were eating breakfast. It almost wiped out the company of soldiers, a rare victory in a war they’d end up losing.

The U.S. commander’s response was swift. He ordered the killing and burning of all Filipino men above the age of 10 and razed the town of Balangiga — and took home the three church bells as a prize.

Over a century after one of the most gruesome clashes of the Philippine-American war, the “Balangiga Bells” are officially being returned to the Philippines.

Speaking at an air force base close to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where two of the three bells are located, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the return of the bells will “smooth the bonds that were tested but never broken by war.”

“Bear these bells home back to their Catholic Church, confident that America’s ironclad alliance with the Philippines is strong than ever,” Mattis said to Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine ambassador to the United States, who was present at the ceremony. The last of the three bells, located at a U.S. Army museum in South Korea, has already been prepared for its return.

The Philippines, a close U.S. ally, has for decades has been angling to get the bells back, a symbol of national pride and peace. Campaigners who lobbied to return the bells told Philippine television networks that U.S. veterans organizations eventually came around to the belief that the bells belonged in the Philippines and their support helped facilitate the eventual return.

But the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the strongman Philippine president who has tried to move his country away from its traditional alliance with the United States, has already started claiming the victory as their own.

Duterte has lobbied for the return of the bells, and has said that he would not visit the United States until the bells were back. Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of regional summits in Singapore, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr., who was previously his country’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he had brought up the issue to Nikki Haley, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

He also told Haley that Duterte would not visit the United States until the bells were back.

“Later on, throughout the year, she’d call me aside and say okay I’ve brought it up with Mattis, and Mattis said as far as the Defense Department goes we are okay,” Locsin said, recounting a conversation he had with Haley earlier in the year.

The diplomatic gesture comes at a pivotal time for relations between the Philippines and the United States. Duterte, a populist president, has cozied up to China since his election in 2016, and will host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Manila later this month — a first visit for the Chinese leader to the country. Meanwhile, Duterte has described the United States as lousy and vowed to never go there during his term. His brand of politics has marked a major turning point for the United States in the Philippines, a country that was once its most reliable ally in the region.

Now that the bells are back though, Locsin says, Duterte may have to keep to his word and visit Washington after all.

“They’re coming back so he will have to go there, to the United States, if that was the condition he made,” Locsin said, adding that he’d reminded the Philippine president of the exchange with Haley. Duterte simply “laughed [and] smiled,” he added.