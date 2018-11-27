

On the eve of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit to Tunisia, activists protest in Tunis on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, to denounce the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Arab leaders generally don’t have to worry too much about protesters when they visit their neighbors. There has long been a kind of informal code against allowing criticism of brotherly nations and their heads of state unless some kind of feud is going on.

In the aftermath of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings and the subsequent widespread crackdowns, that still holds true with a few exceptions — one of which happens to be Tunisia.

In the North African country that overthrew longtime dictator Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, freedom of assembly and expression remain intact, and so people were able to say they aren’t thrilled with an upcoming visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia has been linked by a number of intelligence agencies to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2 in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. While admitting the murder took place, the Saudis have denied any links to the upper levels of government, insisting instead that the decision to kill the well-known dissident and Washington Post contributing columnist was made at the scene by the head of a 15-man hit squad.

Ahead of his attendance at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina this weekend, Mohammed has been visiting a number of Arab countries, including close allies such as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, where he has received the warmest of welcomes. He is set to visit Tunisia Tuesday. The trip has been described as a kind of comeback tour amid global distaste over the killing.

In Tunisia, however, the Bar Association attempted to file a motion to block the visit, while the Journalists’ Syndicate issued a statement describing Mohammed as a “true enemy of free expression.”

The activists also adorned the villa that serves as a syndicate headquarters with a two-story high banner showing a robed Saudi figure carrying a massive chain saw — a reference to the apparent dismemberment of Khashoggi.

“No to the desecration of Tunisia, the land of the revolution,” stated the banner.



A woman walks near a poster depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists headquarters in Tunis, Nov. 26, 2018. (Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX)

A similar-size poster showing a figure carrying a whip could be seen at the headquarters of a women’s association. “No welcome to the flogger of women,” it said.

Scores of protesters demonstrated Monday night on Tunis’s Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the center of the city where the country’s final Arab Spring showdown with security forces took place seven years earlier.

Tunisia: probably the only Arab country where the government will receive the Saudi crown prince and not crackdown on a protest against him. — Samer Al-Atrush (@SameralAtrush) November 26, 2018

The small crowd protested in front of the national theater, carrying posters condemning Mohammed as a war criminal who is not welcome in Tunisia. There were even actors dressed as clowns and Saudis performing a satirical protest skit.

“The Tunisian revolution . . . cannot agree to receive him and allow him to clean himself of a murder,” Soukaina Abdessamad of the journalists’ union told reporters, according to Reuters. “We will stage protests on Monday and Tuesday.”

The next day, hundreds marched down the length of the avenue once more, waving the Palestinian flag, chanting against the Saudi-led war on Yemen and calling for Mohammed to be kicked out, amid heavy security.

While the numbers were fairly small for a Tunisian protest, the scene stood in marked contrast to images out of Egypt, where President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi warmly welcomed the prince and where photoshopped images of the Pyramids adorned with the Saudi flag were widely shared on social media. In Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Egypt’s own uprising, just a few people carrying Saudi and Egyptian flags posed for photographers on Tuesday.

Though Egypt followed Tunisia with its own pro-democratic uprising in 2011, a military coup eventually brought Sissi to power, and all forms of anti-government protest have been banned.

In his final column, Khashoggi noted that Tunisia was one of the few states in the Arab world that still had some degree of freedom of expression.

In the final column of #Khashoggi’s I edited after his murder, he praised Tunisia for its press freedom. https://t.co/x1JCwK8ZKJ



Now, Tunisians want to bar the man who ordered his murder, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, from entering the country: https://t.co/xIUkpMGl11 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia is also providing refuge to Tunisia’s deposed dictator.

The Tunisian government has denounced the killing of Khashoggi and called for the truth to come out, but that has not stopped it from welcoming Mohammed.

Nourredine Ben Ticha, counselor to President Beji Caid Essebsi, said that all Arab leaders were welcome as part of the effort to build ties with brotherly nations.

One of the posters carried by protesters Tuesday showed Essebsi, his pockets stuffed with money, washing the blood of a whistling prince’s hands.

Tunisia is also suffering from a faltering economy with high unemployment and record levels of popular dissatisfaction. As a result, at least in some polls, people have expressed nostalgia for the pre-revolutionary era.