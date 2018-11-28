From @haraaambanter - I am absolutely disgusted and mortified by the level of hate and ignorance shown by the cowards in this video. It is of a Syrian refugee who has been bullied constantly in Almondbury High School where apparently...this hasn't been taken seriously. We need to make some noise about this! *No one* should be treated like this...let alone someone who has lived through the trauma of war and displacement! Please share so we can get this issue taken seriously by the school. This is a letter from a solicitor refugee currently living in Huddersfield, he and his family came to the UK two years ago through a United Nations program assisting families affected by the ongoing war in Syria Jamals early years were defined by fear, flight, instability and struggle. Jamal's family originated from the city of Homs, in 2010 when Jamal was barely eight years old, a number of his family members were abducted by the Assad regime, they were horrifically tortured and one of their number murdered Jamal's family fearing for their lives fled to the nearest safe haven, Lebanon, as refugees. In 2016 the UN managed to secure the resettlement of Jamal's family to the UK, the family were installed in Huddersfield where Jamal and his sister (xxxx) attended xxxxxxx xxxxx School . Having escaped torture at the hands of the Assad regime, survived refugee conditions in a foreign land and finally been promised peaceful sanctuary in the UK the family began to put together the pieces of their shattered lives and rebuild a new one in what they hoped was their final home. Within a month of entering the UK education system, Jamal and his sister, the only Syrian children in their respective classes, were targeted and set upon by a number of the other students with a campaign of racist bullying. Jamal had been attacked verbally and physically numerous times both within the school as well as outside its precincts. The bullying and assaults were all reported to school staff who despite taking note of the incidents have failed to protect these children from ongoing harm. . #ayeshazr #syrianrefugee #syrian #refugee #bullying Posted by ନା ନା ନା ନା on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

On a school field in northern England last month, a group of boys closed in fast upon their target.

“Hey, Jamal, come here!” a boy in a blue sweater yelled, as others strode beside him, one of them holding a phone aloft to record the pursuit.

A few yards ahead, Jamal kept walking, backpack strapped across his T-shirt and a cast around his arm. He’d been injured a few days prior in another incident at Almondbury Community School, according to police. He and his sister had been repeatedly bullied since fleeing the Syrian civil war and moving to West Yorkshire two years earlier, according to the Examiner and other British newspapers.

Jamal was 15 — a year younger than the boy in the sweater, who walked fast to close the distance and swung a water bottle in his hand.

“What’re you saying now then?” he called out to Jamal.

Jamal was not saying anything, but he stopped and turned.

“What’re you saying now then?” the boy in the sweater repeated.

“Huh?” Jamal said.

The videographer adjusted his cellphone to get Jamal in the frame with his antagonist. A crowd of students formed a loose semicircle around them, most dressed in the Almondbury jacket uniform.

“What are you saying now then?” the boy in the sweater asked, again, and this time he butted Jamal in the head as he said it.

“What are you saying now then! What are you saying now then!” The queries came so fast they almost sounded like a single word.

“Nothing,” Jamal finally replied.

The boy in the sweater grabbed Jamal’s neck, twisted him around and pushed him to the grass.

“What are you saying now then? Eh! Eh! Eh?” he screamed. But if there was an answer to the question, Jamal could no longer give it. The sweater boy had a hand around his throat and was pouring water from the bottle into his mouth.

“I’ll drown ya, you little bastard, I’ll drown you!” he shouted as Jamal coughed and sputtered.

He broke free and rolled away a second later. In the final scene of the video, whose publication on social media this week could very well change both boys' lives, Jamal stands up. Students around him jeer and whoop and swish their ties, but Jamal does not react.

He simply rights himself and walks away, across the field and out of the frame — into a form of celebrity he never asked for.

It is unclear how footage of the Oct. 25 incident finally made its way onto Twitter and Facebook. More than 1 million people have watched it this week, many of them sharing it or remarking on Jamal’s quiet dignity in what they inferred to be a racial attack.

“We are investigating a report of a racially aggravated assault,” West Yorkshire Police confirmed Tuesday, and on Wednesday they announced they had charged the boy in the sweater with assault.

As for Jamal — he is being reminded that there is more to his new home than a pack of bullies in the schoolyard.

“To the Syrian refugee — I say sorry. It’s not the welcoming, friendly Britain we are supposed to be,” Tobias Ellwood, a member of Parliament, wrote on Twitter, one of several politicians and celebrities who helped turn the 40-second video into a symbol of anti-immigrant hatred that has swept much of the world.

Jamal’s proper name and family background remain unverified, but the Guardian reported that he fled Syria after his relatives were allegedly tortured and killed during the war and was resettled by the British government in 2016.

Similar abuse has traumatized Jamal’s sister, the Examiner wrote, and the family is trying to leave the town of Huddersfield.

By way of remedy, a local resident named Mohammed Tahir got in touch with Jamal’s family and started a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday.

Jamal “has been subject to months of bullying along with his little sister. To the point where his little sister has broken the lenses in her glasses and attempted to cut her own wrists in school toilets,” Tahir wrote on the fundraising page, which a GoFundMe spokesman told The Washington Post is authentic.

“Having left a war torn country, the least they deserve is to live in peace without being harassed,” was Tahir’s pitch. “Please donate generously and let’s change this horrible situation into a blessing in disguise.”

He struck a nerve. The fundraiser raised more than $100,000 in its first day, and the amount continues to climb — as a way to say welcome to a boy chased off a field.

