

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London on Nov. 11. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

How far apart are Prime Minister Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit?

So far that they can’t even agree on which television station should host their upcoming debate on the issue.

After months of negotiation, May and her European counterparts recently unveiled a draft agreement on the terms of Britain’s divorce from the European Union. Their proposal lays out how Britain will leave the E.U., what will happen to E.U. nationals living in Britain and what Britain has to pay the E.U. to make the divorce final.

The deal is spectacularly unpopular (one Guardian columnist called it a “dog’s dinner of a deal,” and that’s among the more polite epithets) and may not win Parliament’s approval despite May’s best efforts. She has debated the issue with politicians, hosted exhaustive government meetings, and traveled to Scotland and Northern Ireland to speak.

She even agreed to a debate on the issue with one of her main political rivals, Corbyn.

The thing is, the two can’t seem to figure out what that will look like.

May agreed to go on the BBC on Dec. 9 to debate the deal. In exchange, BBC One said it would clear its evening, even postponing the season finale of David Attenborough’s “Dynasties” program.

The BBC suggested a head-to-head debate conducted by a panel of people on all sides of the issue. Those with alternative proposals, such as a second Brexit vote, would have a chance to air their thoughts on another show later in the evening.

Corbyn, on the other hand, said he preferred an offer from rival ITV. ITV said it would show the debate at 5 p.m., not 8. It proposed a single moderator and no audience questions. This format worked better, Corbyn told ITV’s “This Morning,” because it would let folks watch “I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here,” a popular reality show. The season finale is set to air on ITV on Dec. 9.

“One should always have respect for the viewers,” Corbyn said.

“I’m a Celebrity” sends celebrities to live in the jungle for a couple of weeks. This season includes John Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness on the science-fiction show “Doctor Who,” and Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell on “EastEnders.” They camp and compete in disgusting challenges, such as eating bugs.

Recent controversies have included whether it is appropriate for one of the male stars to blame a fight he had with a female contestant about how much rice to cook on her period and whether a male star should have to hang a pair of wet women’s underwear on a line to dry.

The House of Commons will vote Dec. 11 on the government motion to approve the Brexit agreement.

