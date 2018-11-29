On June 12, President Trump held a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore. The meeting — the first between the two countries’ heads of state — was honored before it even happened with a commemorative coin for sale in the White House Gift Shop (current price: $100).

Now, the event will be commemorated again — when Singapore’s entrant in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant next month wears a dress bearing a giant digital image of Trump and Kim shaking hands.

Zahra Khanum, 24, will show off the dress at the contest (which, incidentally, was owned by Trump between 1996 and 2015) in Bangkok on Dec. 17. Speaking to Singapore’s New Paper, Khanum said the dress “represents something we all need, which is to promote a sense of unity and friendship, rather than hatred and anger.”



President Trump meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In a Facebook post, the company behind the design, Moephosis Concepts, said it was “a little hesitant at first as we were well aware of the political sensitivities surrounding” the summit but decided to take on the project as it showed a different side of Singapore.

“Singapore is widely known for our delicious food, beautiful gardens, and sunny smiles . . . and we think this design will hopefully show the world that we love peace and that we are doing our part to promote unity and friendship globally,” the company wrote.

Thank you The New Paper! 🙏🏼 It's our third year in a row designing and making the Miss Universe Singapore national... Posted by Moephosis Concepts on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

However, not everyone in Singapore was so sure that the dress sent a good message about the city-state.

Facebook user Jer Bear issued a call for new designs for the dress, naming it a #MissUniverseSingaporePhotoshopBattle. He was soon flooded with alternative ideas.

Some social media users also questioned how a dress that featured the flags of North Korea and the United States could be seen as a good representation of Singapore.

So apparently I’ve lived to see the day where my country puts a North Korean flag in its Miss Universe dress entry. That’s not even the worst part... #singapore #fashionista https://t.co/5PGiEH6VzN — Jiahui Cai (@ipoop_rainbows) November 29, 2018

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Khanum said the critics were missing the point.

“I think it’s a bigger picture than that. This is just a representation of what Singapore stands for, which is world peace, and the fact that Singapore is reaching out to other countries to create positive relationships,” she said. “Singapore has been doing that really well for the past few years and is continuing to do that.”

Singapore was chosen as a venue for the Trump-Kim summit for a variety of reasons, including its relative proximity to North Korea and its good relations with both Washington and Pyongyang. The city’s gleaming skyline was featured prominently in North Korean propaganda about the summit, perhaps a reflection of what North Korea seeks to emulate.

Singapore’s foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, even took a selfie with Kim and Singaporean Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in front of a wall of flowers at the Gardens by the Bay.

However, while Trump and Kim sang praises of the summit in its aftermath, talks between the two nations have stalled more recently amid disagreements.

Trump has also suggested that a second summit with Kim may be held in early 2019. It is not clear whether it will be held in Singapore or elsewhere.

