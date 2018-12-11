

A Pro-Brexit demonstrator on Tuesday in the Westminster district of London. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg News)

Britons voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. A year and a half later, the country is still trying to work out how that will actually work — indeed, it’s still not clear yet what Brexit actually means in practice.

So do Britons regret Brexit? Or have they doubled down on their intentions in the months since the vote? Do they just want it to be over? The answer to each of these questions is simple: Yes. Roughly speaking, Britain’s attitude to Brexit as it prepares to leave the E.U. can be broken down into four segments of society.

And when you look at these four segments of society and the way they often contradict, you can see not only why British Prime Minister Theresa May is having such a hard time finding a deal that will please all parts of society — and why even a second referendum might prove difficult too.

The Bregretter



A mural by street artist Banksy depicts a European Union flag being chiseled by a workman, in Dover. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg News)

From the early days after the referendum, the idea that some of those who voted for Brexit now regretted their vote was a familiar one. There were stories about a post-Brexit rush to Google “What is the E. U.?” and some major anti-E. U. voices like millionaire Brexit-backer Arron Banks have said they would go back and change their vote if they could.

Finding evidence of this “Bregret” sentiment in polls is a little complicated, but some claim to do so. In the original referendum, roughly 52 percent voted in favor of leaving the E.U., while 48 percent wanted to remain. One poll released a few months ago by research bodies NatCen and the UK in a Changing Europe found that 59 percent of voters now wanted to remain in the bloc, compared to 41 percent who did not.

In many cases, this may not be frustration with the idea of Brexit itself, but the way it has been carried out by May’s government (Banks’s own Bregret may also come from the resulting investigations into his role in the referendum).

But there is also a sense that, in the short term at least, Brexit has made people’s lives worse: A recent IPSOS/Mori poll found that 41 percent of the country thought the vote had decreased their own standard of living, compared to 18 percent who thought it had got better.

The Brexit die-hard



Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative lawmaker, drinks tea ahead of a Nov. 20 news conference by the euroskeptic European Research Group in London. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)

The flip side to the idea of Bregret is the pro-leave voter who has not changed their mind about the E.U. — in fact, they’ve doubled down. Some even favor a “no deal” Brexit than a soft Brexit.

We’ll dub this person the Brexit die-hard.

You see this type of person in the British media often: people like the Conservative Parliament member Jacob Rees Mogg or the former Independence Party leader Nigel Farage. The hard-liners might be the people who have led protests against May’s deal to leave the E.U., arguing that she has taken too soft a stance in negotiations with Brussels (at one “Brexit betrayal” march this weekend, a protester carried a noose that he said was for the prime minister).

Despite the obviously chaotic nature of British politics since the 2016 referendum, there appear to be many Brexit supporters who still believe it was the right choice in the long-term. IPSOS/Mori’s polling shows that while 55 percent of the country think leaving the E.U. will be bad for the British economy in the next five years, only 34 percent say the same of the next 10 to 20 years — and 45 percent say it will be a good thing.

The Europhile



An anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Although Britain voted to leave the E.U. it did so by only a slim majority. Many in the country feel strongly attached to their identity as a part of Europe. Indeed, since June 2016 there have been a number of anti-Brexit marches in London, some drawing crowds of hundreds of thousands of people.

Some of these Europhile-leaning Brits have argued that the 2016 vote was unfairly influenced by dark money or Russian misinformation. Others now say they want to leave Britain themselves, as they don’t like what it’s turning into. But probably the idea that holds the most sway across this crowd is that there should be a second referendum on Britain’s deal to leave the E.U.

The idea of a “People’s Vote” on Brexit now that more details of the process are out has met with real criticism from many politicians, who argue it would only further churn the already muddy waters and inevitably lead to calls for a third referendum.

But some politicians, such as Vince Cable of the smaller Liberal Democrats party, have voiced support. Polls suggest considerable support for such a measure, and some surveys even show a small percentage in favor of another vote.

The please-can-we-just-get-this-over-with



Customers in the Red Lion pub watch British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking on Nov. 15 in London. (Simon Dawson/Reuters)

For other Brits, the overwhelming reaction to Brexit is simple: Please can we get this over with?

After months and months of seemingly never-ending negotiations over complicated details like a “backstop” for the Irish border (some polls show that a majority of the country still aren’t confident about what this is) and with no clear consensus in sight, these people believe that it’s best to just pull off the bandage and get on with life. However bad Brexit is, they reason, it can’t be worse than this.

One poll conducted by Deltapoll over the summer suggested that 60 percent of the country agreed with the statement: “I no longer care how or when we leave the EU, I just want it over and done with.” Notably, many were in favor of staying in the E.U. in 2016.

This sort of sentiment may ultimately be May’s savior. In Ipsos Mori’s most recent poll, less than a quarter of the respondents felt that the British prime minister could get a good deal with the E.U. However, half of the country said she shouldn’t resign if Parliament rejects her deal — a sign that for many, political chaos is more worrying than a bad Brexit.

Read more:

Will Brexit be stopped? Is May’s deal doomed? Britain’s crisis, explained.

Theresa May locked in a vehicle: A Brexit metaphor?

A 17th-century silver mace was snatched in Parliament, and it explains so much about Brexit