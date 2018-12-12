

Spilled chocolate covers a road in Westonnen, Germany, on Monday in this photo obtained from social media. (Feuerwehr Werl/Reuters) (Social Media/Reuters)

It was an accident. It was a municipal headache. It was a Roald Dahl fan’s dream.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, liquid chocolate began streaming out of the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westonnen, a suburb of Werl, Germany.

A tank at the factory had overflowed, prompting a river of chocolate to breach the factory grounds and ooze onto Weststrasse, the nearest road.

Soon, the leaked liquid chocolate — about a ton in all — solidified in the crisp December air, creating something of a magical carpet that blanketed Weststrasse.

“A ten-square-meter choco-pancake formed,” the Werl fire department explained in a dramatic statement that warned chocolate lovers to “stay strong” before reading about the incident.

Comparisons to “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” were inevitable.

A German chocolate factory had a a major spill this week and I can't stop thinking about Willy wonka pic.twitter.com/IGMetjKT9K — johnny K (@Raider_JK) December 12, 2018

Willy Wonka couldn’t be reached for comment. https://t.co/3enKUplmgQ — Roald Dahl HQ (@roald_dahl) December 12, 2018

The Werl fire department said the road was closed for about two hours and cleaned “with shovels and muscle power.”

“This was a traffic hazard, which made the use of the fire department necessary,” the department said.

Images of the cleanup effort showed firefighters using shovels, blow torches and hot water to remove the congealed and hardened chocolate — and appearing to, alas, throw it away in nearby bins.

The Werl fire department assured people that “despite the heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl.”

DreiMeister chief executive Markus Luckey told the Germany newspaper Soester Anzeiger it would have been “a catastrophe” had the spill happened closer to Christmas, and that the chocolate factory would be reopened Wednesday.



Spilt chocolate is cleared from a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. (Feuerwehr Werl via Reuters) (Social Media/Reuters)

It’s not the first time Europe has seen such a delicious mess. Earlier this year, about 12 tons of melted chocolate spilled across a highway in Poland after a tanker overturned.

Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.

