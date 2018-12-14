

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, on April 27, 2018. (Pool/AP)

Who hasn’t admired Kim Jong Un’s baby soft skin and perfect pores? Well, for just a few dollars in South Korea, they can almost be yours.

Since skin care company 5149 put Kim Jong Un beauty masks up for sale in June, it says about 25,000 have sold in South Korea, according to the New York Times. Advertised as “unification nuclear bomb packs” that will “enrich your skin,” they have now sparked enough controversy in South Korea that some stores have apparently stopped selling them.

“I don’t know what Kim Jong Un means in North Korea or what he represents politically, but the whole country of South Korea was happy,” Kwak Hyeon-ju, 5149′s chief executive, told the Times about the historic meeting between North and South Korean leaders earlier this year. She wanted to honor the “once in a lifetime” nature of the summits with her face mask, she said.

But some saw the masks as taking a joking attitude toward North Korea a bit too far.

Beauty products are wildly popular in South Korea, and these particular masks come complete with packaging boasting mock propaganda style slogans, with phrases like: “All hail moisture for all women of the North and South!” and “Let the bedrock water of Mount Paektu enrich your skin,” a reference to the mountain Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited together earlier this year. “Should we now go over the border with a whitened face?” one slogan reads.

An Instagram video promoting the product mocks propaganda videos, and starts by saying “Breaking news! A nuclear bomb explodes on the face."

The South China Morning Post quoted one South Korean skin care expert as saying that she doesn’t like “merchandise promoting a certain political agenda.”

“A few years ago, North Korea was the largest threat to our country,” the newspaper quoted her as saying. “Kim Jong Un was seen as a dictator and a tyrant who would stop at nothing to disrupt world peace, now he’s become the face of a popular face mask.”

Some criticism was reportedly enough for Pierrot Shopping, a chain that was carrying the product, to pull it from its shelves.

But not everyone took it too seriously. On a website where the products are sold, reviewers commented, “This is so fun” and “It’s so cute!”

Joyce Lee contributed to this report.

