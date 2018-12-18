

Ali Hassan sits at the bedside of his 2-year-old son, Abdullah, who was diagnosed with a genetic brain condition. (Council on American-Islamic Relations-Sacramento Valley)

After months of waiting, a Yemeni mother has been granted permission by the State Department to fly to California to say goodbye to her dying 2-year-old son, according to her attorney.

The woman, Shaima Swileh, has been living in Egypt but is a citizen of Yemen, one of several Muslim-majority countries that are under a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. Swileh’s husband, Ali Hassan, is a U.S. citizen and resident of Stockton, Calif.

[Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban]

When the couple’s son, Abdullah, was diagnosed with a genetic brain condition, Swileh requested a waiver from the ban to visit him. But until Tuesday morning, no waiver was granted, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Sacramento Valley, the legal and advocacy organization representing her case. So Hassan left for the United States without his wife to get treatment for Abdullah at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

Publicity and pressure over Swileh’s situation mounted over the weekend and culminated Monday in a news conference held by Hassan and the family’s attorney, civil rights lawyer Saad Sweilem.

“My son, Abdullah, needs his mother. My wife is calling me every day wanting to kiss and hold her son for the last time,” Hassan said, pleading through tears for the U.S. government to reconsider the case. “Time is running out. Please help us get my family together again.”

On Tuesday morning, CAIR-Sacramento Valley announced on Twitter that Swileh’s waiver had been granted.

BREAKING: Yemeni mother Shaima receives #MuslimBan visa waiver to see her dying child in a California hospital. We’re getting her here ASAP.#ForAbdullah #NoMuslimBanEver pic.twitter.com/nJq4q5DCSw — CAIR-Sacramento Valley (@CAIRSacramento) December 18, 2018

Sweilem told the Sacramento Bee that he is assisting Swileh with her travel plans. She hopes to leave Cairo, where she has been staying while trying to obtain a visa, by Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

“We are happy that she can kiss and hold her son one last time,” Sweilem told the Bee.

