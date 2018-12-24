

Richard Gamboa, dressed up as Santa Claus, hands out candies to workers during the "Santa en las calles" (Santa in the streets) event in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 1, 2018. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

In almost every part of the world, someone is celebrating Christmas in some form. Certain Christmas traditions date to centuries-old pagan rituals, while others grew out of savvy-minded business plans.

Here are a few of the traditions:

Roller skates in Venezuela

For some Venezuelans, it’s important to get to Christmas Eve Mass in style. That’s why they strap on roller skates and barrel down the streets to church.

It’s not clear how this tradition started, but some say it’s a warm-weather alternative to sledding or ice skating. It’s so popular in the heavily Christian country that the government has closed down streets in the past to ensure families can skate safely.



The Gavlebocken, or Gavle Goat, is a Christmas display erected annually in Gavle, Sweden. (Mats Astrand/TT/EPA-EFE/REX) (Mats Astrand/Tt/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A massive goat in Sweden

The town of Gavle, Sweden, marks Christmas by erecting a 42-foot-tall straw goat called the Gavlebocken at the start of the Advent calendar.

The tradition started in 1966 as a way attract tourists to Gavle, but it has also become a draw for vandals and arsonists. According to Australia’s ABC News, the Gavlebocken has survived only 15 of its 51 years.

Goat hunters have sometimes gotten creative with their tactics. The Gavlebocken has been burned down by vandals dressed as gingerbread men shooting flaming arrows, mowed down by a car and kicked to pieces. In 2010, some would-be thieves reportedly tried to bribe a guard with more than $7,000 to allow them to steal the goat with a helicopter. The plan was thwarted after the guard blew the whistle on the conspirators.

Kentucky Fried Chicken in Japan

For many people, Christmas calls to mind roasted ham, eggnog and green bean casseroles. But in Japan, the menu is often centered on one food: Kentucky Fried Chicken. More than 3 million people each year celebrate the holiday with KFC. It’s gotten so popular that families have taken to ordering from the American fast-food chain weeks in advance to avoid having to stand in line for hours come Christmas.

The BBC reports that the tradition was born in 1974, when the company introduced a “Kentucky for Christmas barrel” meant to comfort foreigners who were missing out on a Christmas turkey back home. The custom soon filled a gap for natives, as well, becoming a Christmastime tradition in a country where only about 1 percent of the population is Christian.

Hiding brooms in Norway

For centuries, Christmas in Norway was thought to coincide with the arrival of evil spirits and witches. Families still hide brooms during Christmas to keep witches from flying off with them.

Krampus in central Europe



A Krampus scares spectators during a traditional Krampus run in Hollabrunn, Austria, on Dec.1, 2018. (Ronald Zak/AP)

Possibly the most terrifying Christmas tradition is in Austria, Germany and other parts of Central Europe, where revelers dress up like a hybrid demon-goat called Krampus who scares children into being nice — and punishes the ones who refuse.

The tradition of Krampus goes back centuries. According to the myth, St. Nicholas, the patron saint of children, rewarded good children with candy. Krampus was his antithesis, walking around with a bristled stick, swatting at the children who were naughty and dragging them to his lair.

In recent years, Krampus has become a sort of pop-culture figure, inspiring a movie franchise and shorter films.

