

The Capitol is mirrored in the Reflecting Pool in Washington, as a partial government shutdown heads into a second week, Friday night, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The fallout of some of this year’s most divisive elections is likely to only become fully apparent later in the new year. In the United States, triumphant congressional Democrats will try to rein in President Trump, but it will only become clear later on how far they’re willing, or even able, to go.

Meanwhile, in Congo voters headed to the polls in historic elections on Sunday, even as allegations of voter fraud mounted. Human rights critics made similar accusations at almost the exact same time in Bangladesh, where elections were held last weekend, too. Final analyses of both votes — and whether they violated voters' rights — won’t be in until the new year.

Across the world in 2018, voters heard many of the same arguments: the establishment has failed you; corruption is rife; immigrants are harming our country; your way of life is under attack.

In some places, it was a winning strategy. Italian and Pakistani voters brought once-fringe anti-establishment parties to power. Swedes and Bavarians gave traditional parties some of their worst-ever results.

In others, there was a backlash. Malaysians dumped their prime minister out of office despite his appeals to sectarianism. Americans gave Democrats huge gains in Congress despite Republicans' focus on illegal immigration.

Here’s a recap of some of the key votes around the world this year:

Italy (March 4)

The first major European election in 2018 set the tone for the rest of the year: Italian voters abandoned establishment parties in droves, choosing to back newer, more populist alternatives instead. The upstart Five Star Movement (M5S), a party formed less than a decade ago by a comedian, was the overwhelming winner of the popular vote.

After months of negotiations, M5S agreed to form a coalition government with the far-right League party. The two parties have set Italy on a collision course with the European Union, but the returns haven’t been good so far. Italy’s recently proposed budget, for example, would have caused a large enough deficit that the E.U. took the rare step of vetoing it. Rather than fighting tooth and nail for its spending plans, Rome now appears ready to back down.

Malaysia (May 9)

According to his critics, Prime Minister Najib Razak intimidated opponents, stirred up religious tensions and manipulated votes in the hope of winning a third term in office. None of it mattered. With Najib suspected of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a state investment fund, voters tossed him out in favor of 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, a former prime minister and ex-mentor of Najib.

As my colleagues wrote in May, Najib’s ouster was “rare good news for supporters of liberal democracy elsewhere around Southeast Asia, a region that has mostly been lurching toward autocracy, violence and religious fundamentalism in recent years.” Malaysia has since repealed a restrictive “fake news” law passed by Najib, who himself has been charged with corruption.

“This shows that the pendulum can swing back from authoritarianism,” said Bridget Welsh, a professor of political science and Malaysia specialist at John Cabot University in Italy, to my colleagues.

Turkey (June 24)

Authoritarianism struck back the following month, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected to another term. In the months before the vote, Erdogan’s long-running grip on power seemed more fragile than ever before. Turkey was in the middle of an economic crisis, and the country’s opposition, fed up with the purges and repression that have followed a failed 2016 coup, was unusually united.

But Erdogan emerged with yet another victory — with the help, critics charged, of possible voter fraud and other intimidation techniques. His Justice and Development Party also stayed in power, forming a coalition government with the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party.

“Erdogan is no longer the pioneering politician who shook up Turkey’s sclerotic economy and delivered greater freedoms to once-marginalized pious Muslims,” wrote my colleague Ishaan Tharoor. “Instead, he’s becoming an era-defining strongman and a cautionary tale to democrats elsewhere.”

Pakistan (July 25)

This may sound like a familiar story: A playboy celebrity reinvents himself as an anti-establishment firebrand and rises to become the leader of a nation. That’s what happened in Pakistan this year when former cricket star Imran Khan led his Pakistan Movement for Justice party to victory in a general election.

Khan, now Pakistan’s prime minister, followed a familiar nationalist script. He charged that the country’s elites were out of touch and endemically corrupt and said that liberals were “thirsty for blood.” He alone could clean up the country and make it safe for the pious and upstanding masses.

At the same time, he appeared to get a decisive boost from Pakistan’s powerful military. Human-rights activists said the military, which has frequently intervened in the country’s democracy, intimidated opponents, cracked down on media and helped engineer the prosecution of Khan’s chief rival, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on corruption charges.

Sweden (Sept. 9)

Scandinavia is often held up as a model of stability and consensus, but parliamentary elections in Sweden in September proved that virtually no country in Europe is immune to the anti-establishment surge of the past two years.

Like their counterparts in Italy, France, Germany and other countries across the continent, Swedish voters dealt major blows to establishment parties near the center. The center-left Social Democrats had their worst showing in more than a century, and the center-right Moderates also lost a significant chunk of seats. The right-wing, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats saw the biggest gains.

Nearly three months after the vote, Sweden’s parties are still trying to assemble a new government.

Cameroon (Oct. 7)

Paul Biya, who has been Cameroon’s president since 1982, won yet another term this year. While the outcome was never in serious doubt — “Cameroon is one of Africa’s most enduring electoral authoritarian regimes,” as a contributor to The Post’s Monkey Cage blog put it — the vote may turn out to be a prelude to a serious conflict between Cameroon’s French- and English-speaking populations.

Biya’s English-speaking critics have long complained that they are systematically marginalized by the country’s Francophone elite. The elections took place amid escalating tensions between the French-speaking government and their supporters and English-speaking separatists; several Anglophone protesters were killed during both before and after the elections, and there is pressure on Biya to step down despite his victory.

More on WorldViews:

British leader wants government to handle the rash of migrants crossing English Channel as a ‘major incident’

‘What an absolute disgrace’: E.U. citizens react angrily to British government’s Brexit settlement video

Bashar al-Assad was a diplomatic outcast. Now former Arab adversaries are restoring ties.