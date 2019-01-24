

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro attends a rally with his wife in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 23. (Miraflores Palace/Reuters) (Handout/Reuters)

A dramatic escalation of tensions between the United States and Venezuela has led to fears that things could get worse quickly. But if the government led by President Nicolás Maduro wants to get back at the United States through pressure on its diplomats or via oil production, it may be a losing strategy.

“Venezuela stands to lose a lot more than we do,” said Scott Modell, managing director of Rapidan Energy and a former CIA officer in Latin America.

In an early sign that Caracas’s bark may be worse than its bite, oil markets Thursday largely shrugged at suggestions that Venezuela could use its production of U.S. crude as a weapon to hurt U.S. refiners — a stark contrast with previous crises that rattled U.S. energy companies and a reflection of the Venezuelan oil industry’s beleaguered status.

Diplomatic pressure looks likely to fall flat, too. Maduro on Wednesday had given the United States 72 hours to withdraw its diplomats from Venezuela — an offer that was swiftly rejected by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who responded that the “United States does not recognize the Maduro regime as the government of Venezuela.”

The United States has an embassy in Caracas, though it has been without a full-time ambassador since July 2010. The embassy has said that it would remain open for U.S. citizens needing “emergency services”; there was little sign of anything unusual at the embassy Thursday when a Washington Post reporter visited the neighborhood.

The United States has contingency plans for the security of diplomats, especially ones in high-risk posts such as Caracas. A State Department official was not able to provide an immediate response Thursday when asked if there were plans in place for diplomats in Venezuela, or how many U.S. citizens may be in the country.

Despite deteriorating relations with Washington, Venezuela is likely to be cautious about going after its diplomats. Moises Rendon, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Maduro and that his allies had made similar threats before and that they were ultimately just rhetoric.

“They fully understand the implications of harming or putting in danger any member of the diplomatic community,” Rendon said, noting that Maduro himself was a former Venezuelan foreign minister.

Economic pressure carries with it different though no less significant risks for Maduro. Venezuela has the world’s largest deposits of crude oil at 302 billion barrels of proven reserves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Much of Venezuela’s reserves are in the form of “heavy oil,” a thick product difficult to refine. Some U.S.-based refiners, namely Valero, Citgo and others, are equipped to refine Venezuelan crude into gasoline and other liquids.

However, the Venezuelan oil industry has been decimated under the late Hugo Chávez and his successor, Maduro. The country’s average daily crude oil production has declined from more than 3 million barrels per day in 1997, before Chavez took power, to less than 2 million barrels per day now, according to the EIA.

The United States has so far avoided placing sanctions on Venezuelan oil, in part due to a symbiotic relationship between the two nations' oil industries.

“Venezuelan oil is essential to diesel production in the U.S.,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “Given Trump’s sensitivity to higher oil prices, he will avoid sanctions on Venezuela. It is playing with fire. We would be shooting ourselves in the foot, and they are too desperate for the money to cut us off.”

U.S. oil refiners based on the Gulf Coast still rely on a supply from Venezuela to keep their operations running efficiently. As of early 2019, about 500,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude were being imported to the United States. However, this relationship is little leverage for Venezuela, as it desperately needs the money it provides, too.

“Seventy-five percent of cash-generating oil exports are coming here,” Modell said. Though Venezuela exports considerable amounts of crude to major diplomatic allies such as Russia and China, almost all of that is used to service preexisting debts.

“They don’t get cash for that, and they are desperate for cash,” he added.

Shannon O’Neil, an expert on Latin America with the Council on Foreign Relations, said that other attempts at using economics to hit back at the United States would also have “a cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face quality.” For example, refusing to buy diluents or other chemicals from the United States would have a “negative asymmetrical effect — hitting Venezuela much harder than the U.S.,” O’Neil said in an email.

Maduro’s financial leverage will be sharply complicated by the fact that the U.S. government has designated Juan Guaidó, head of the National Assembly, as interim president. The move could allow the United States to seize assets from Maduro’s government and redistribute them to the National Assembly — including those associated with the oil industry and Citgo, a Houston-based firm that has been owned by Venezuela since 1990.

“I think it’s time now for the legal implications to be implemented,” Rendon said. “Once that happens, Maduro really won’t have much room to maneuver.”

