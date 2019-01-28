

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirates' vice president and prime minister, left, next to Richard Branson watch the Hyperloop One presentation aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The United Arab Emirates drew mockery this weekend after announcing the winners of its gender balance awards — and every one of them was a man.

At an awards ceremony on Sunday, the UAE had named the winners of its Gender Balance Index for the second round of 2018 in three categories: “Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance,” “Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance,” and the “Best Gender Balance Initiative.”

. @HHShkMohd honors the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2018. The Index features three categories: Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. #UAE pic.twitter.com/qE5GkYHzTo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2019

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, gave out the awards, which were accepted by an all-male cast.

Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s deputy prime minister and minister of interior, was awarded the first prize, while male representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization also received awards.

In a news release, Maktoum said that gender equality was in the spirit of the founding father of the Emirates: “The achievements of Emirati women today reaffirm the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the importance of the role of women, and their right to work and become key partners in society.”

But the fact there were zero women among the winners announced on Sunday drew widespread criticism and mockery. “Best Gender Balance Awards Ever,” deadpanned Nicholas McGeehan, a human rights researcher who tracks Gulf states' handling of migrant workers' rights.

According to the news release put out by the Dubai media office, Maktoum had “recognized the efforts” of one woman — Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — but she did not win an award. She is the head of the UAE’s Gender Balance Council and wife of a deputy prime minister.

In previous years, the UAE’s Gender Balance Index has honored women. In 2017, the same year that the index was launched, the UAE launched a program to try to become one of the top 25 countries in the world for gender equality by 2021.

Despite the bad optics, the UAE is the highest ranked Gulf state for gender equality and second only to Israel in the wider Middle East, according to the United Nations. The country was listed as 34th among nations in a 2017 ranking, just behind Poland.

However, activist groups argue that the country has not fully implemented laws that would stop discrimination against women. In their 2018 country report, Human Rights Watch noted that discrimination of the basis of sex and gender was not included in a 2015 anti-discrimination law and also that current law permits domestic violence by a husband to his wife.

