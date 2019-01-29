

This Jan. 28, 2019, photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SYDNEY — When a Duke University professor emailed students on Saturday, asking those coming from China to “commit to using English 100% of the time” while in department buildings, the controversial lines quickly went viral and triggered accusations of racism.

In a follow-up email, the university’s biostatistics department chair apologized on Sunday: “Although it was not meant to be hurtful, it came out that way and was clearly in error.”

The incident drew criticism from Beijing on Tuesday, with a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying that if “a Chinese university required that American students not use English to communicate, I think this would not be normal.”

Despite Duke University’s reassurances that Chinese students are fully welcome on campus, the incident has put a spotlight on the treatment of international students, and of Chinese students in particular. Outside the United States, universities in Australia, France, Switzerland and other countries have similarly come under attack for financially benefiting from admitting students from China and other parts of Asia in recent years, while allegedly failing to provide adequate support for them or struggling to prevent racist incidents.

So far, those incidents have not deterred Chinese students. Over the last five years, the number of Chinese individuals studying overseas has increased by about 40 percent. Almost half of them headed to the United States, followed by Australia, Britain, Japan, Canada, South Korea and France — countries that have almost all engaged in diplomatic spats or open confrontations with Beijing in recent months.

Some fear that the political tensions could increasingly also play out on college campuses. Last summer, graffiti reading “Stop the Asian invasion” and other racist banners had to be removed at the University of Sydney, where students had already spotted a scrawled “Kill Chinese” message with a swastika a year earlier. Two years ago, posters appeared at Melbourne campuses warning Chinese students that they would be deported if they entered university buildings. While university officials maintained that the incidents were isolated, the reports sparked outrage among Chinese students who make up more than a third of all international students in Australia.

The incidents prompted a debate whether political discourse was to be blamed for the escalation. Australia’s economy relies heavily on China as a trading partner, but Beijing’s rising political influence in the country is still a headache to politicians across the Australian political spectrum. In Australia and other Western countries, authorities have also warned that Chinese spies may pose as students — earning some criticism for possibly contributing to unwarranted suspicions, but support from others who say that concerns over Chinese tactics need to be addressed.

Last spring, a group of renowned Australian researchers on China rejected accusations that political criticism of Chinese practices constituted racism, writing in a joint letter that “an open debate on the activities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in this country is essential to intellectual freedom, democratic rights and national security."

While Australia’s China debate has been more vocal than in other Western countries, Australia is far from being the only place where Chinese students have faced attacks over the last two years. A “No Asians” sign appeared at Switzerland’s ETH Zurich university last year, months before the prestigious French business school HEC Paris revealed that Chinese and Indian students had also been targeted with racist messages.

In all cases, European universities took immediate steps to punish those responsible and prevent recurrences, but critics say that higher education institutions still share some of the blame. As the number of Chinese students abroad has surged, many universities have expanded their recruitment efforts in the region. But programs to help Chinese students socialize with locals or adapt to foreign culture have lagged in many cases, despite mounting evidence that such initiatives can help counter stereotypes.

Failure to provide those opportunities has been shown to have the opposite impact, according to a 2013 University of California paper, which concluded that “a lack of opportunities to interact with racial out-groups, international and domestic student balkanization, and language issues” strengthened stereotypes. The large number of international students admitted from a small pool of countries posed additional challenges, making designated programs even more important.

In France, few universities offer such opportunities or appropriate language classes for Chinese students enrolled in longer-term degrees, even though such special courses have become the norm for shorter-term exchange programs in the country. Meanwhile, British postgraduate courses are often so tightly scheduled that foreign students rarely have time to participate in additional programs.

“We need to engage with these students rather than just say come here and we will take your money and give you a degree,” Australian China expert James Leibold concluded at a related panel last August. Amid a growing number of controversies, universities may find it harder to disagree.

