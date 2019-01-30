

A court in Dumbarton, Scotland, has allowed an 18-year-old man who sexually abused a child to go free with no punishment. (Richard Johnson/iStock) (richard johnson/iStock)

A teenager in Scotland was found guilty in December of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl from ages 6 to 8 — but was given an “absolute discharge” by a Dumbarton court and will therefore face no punishment.

The perpetrator, now 18, began committing the assaults when he was 15.

“This won’t be something for her that goes away,” the victim’s mother told Scottish outlet STV News. “She’s very aware of it, and she’s been very upset by it.”

According to Scottish law, an absolute discharge may be granted if the person convicted had previously demonstrated good character or was very young or very old. Because of the ruling, the 18-year-old dental student will not appear on a sex-offender registry and his guilty verdict will not be recorded as a conviction.

“How is that justice?” the girl’s mother asked STV, which did not name the family members to protect their identities. “How does this teach anything to anybody that’s committing this crime?”

The victim’s family also told STV they think the perpetrator’s middle-class background and career prospects played a role in the decision.

The assailant was the son of a family friend, and the girl eventually confided in her parents after two years of abuse. After learning what happened to her, they called the police.

The girl’s family had hoped to appeal the court’s decision to the Crown Office, Scotland’s prosecution service. The office can appeal “unduly lenient” sentences that fall outside what a judge could have reasonably imposed, though the Scottish appeals court has set a high legal bar for doing so. The office ultimately declined to take on the case after a report submitted by the judge, Gerard Sinclair, that was not published or made available to the victim’s family, according to STV.

“Following full and careful consideration to all the facts and circumstances, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no appeal against sentence in this case,” a spokesman for the Crown Office told The Post in a statement. “The reasons for this have been explained to the family. We would be happy to offer the family a meeting to answer any further questions they may have.”

The family hopes to write to Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, who leads the office, asking him to reconsider, STV reported.

The law firm representing the assailant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But a representative told the Times, a British newspaper, that Sinclair had “imposed an absolute discharge after a careful assessment of all the evidence and the surrounding circumstances. Within this report, the [judge] reached the conclusion that justice could be served by taking what he called a ‘wholly exceptional’ decision.”

Not all Scottish officials are pleased with the outcome.

“I have spoken to the family and the facts of this case are deeply troubling and deeply affecting,” Scotland’s Conservative shadow justice secretary, Liam Kerr, told The Post in a statement.

“It’s certainly a surprising sentence from my point of view,” he said. “I think it would certainly help in this case and in many others if there was greater understanding about why the decisions are taken.”

The ordeal has left the girl and her family reeling — and lacking faith in the justice system.

“Going to the police and dragging the family through the court and dragging my daughter to a police station and giving evidence and going to court and giving evidence for two hours and her crying at night time and her wondering why all this has happened,” the victim’s mother told STV. “What good has it done?”