The first summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Trump took place in an auspicious location: Singapore.

It wasn’t hard to see why. In the latter part of the 20th century, Singapore underwent a rapid economic development from poor country to a first-world nation — all under the leadership of authoritarian leader Lee Kuan Yew. Kim, who hopes for a similar rate of development while retaining tight political control, was visibly dazzled by the glistening megacity.

Now, a second summit is tentatively scheduled to take place next month. And though the exact location has not been announced, it is widely expected that this second summit will take place in Vietnam. “We’ll do it some place in Asia,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. “I am dispatching a team there.”

CNN reported on Thursday that the administration was in the process of finalizing a summit in the coastal city of Danang, Vietnam. Local officials have repeatedly said they are open to hosting a meeting between Trump and Kim.

If the reports of Vietnam are accurate, this second location would carry with it a lot of symbolic weight. It shares much of the appeal that Singapore may have for North Korean leaders — though for the United States, the history may be somewhat awkward.



HANOI, VIETNAM - SEPTEMBER 25: Military honor guards march during a flag raising ceremony at Ba Dinh Square in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sept. 25, 2018. (Photo by Linh Pham for The Washington Post)

In practical matters, Vietnam is an obvious choice. It’s relatively close to North Korea, for example, which means that Kim can get there without the need for a layover or borrowing a plane that can travel long distances. It is also nonaligned and has diplomatic relations with both Pyongyang and Washington, making it convenient to host them.

And like Singapore, the country has a tale for North Korea to tell: How a Communist-run country wrought the economic rewards of going from being an avowed enemy of the United States to an ally.

Both Vietnam and North Korea have the legacy of a brutal Cold War conflict against U.S.-led forces. From the early 1960s until 1975, Vietnam and the United States fought in a war that ultimately saw 58,000 U.S. service members and hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese civilians killed.

Just two decades later, however, the two countries normalized their relations. In 2000, President Bill Clinton became the first U.S. head of state to visit the country since the war; 15 years later, Obama welcomed Nguyen Phu Trong to the White House, making him the first Vietnamese Communist Party leader to visit the Oval Office. Polls show surprisingly warm levels of trust between the two nations.



A view of My Khe beach on January 26, 2019 in Danang, Vietnam. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)



A view inside the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort where President Trump stayed and hosted an event to sign a proclamation honoring Vietnam War veterans during the 2017 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation on Jan. 27, 2019. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

The city of Danang itself was a major hub for the U.S. military and its South Vietnamese allies during the Vietnam War, before falling to communist forces in March 1975. Now, it is an economic hub for central Vietnam, enticing millions of foreign tourists each year to its sandy beaches, luxury hotels and — perhaps no coincidence, given the current American president — numerous golf courses.

Much of the change in Vietnam can be attributed to Doi Moi (“renovation”) economic reforms put in place in 1986. These measures aimed to create a “socialist-oriented market economy” and led to a boom in private industry, resulting in an growing export-led economy while keeping the Communist Party in power.

Indeed, Kim is likely hoping for a similar trajectory — although, presumably, a little quicker. And there he may be in luck, as Vietnamese officials seem to be willing to help him out. North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho visited Vietnam late last year, in part to study the Doi Moi reforms.

While visiting the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi last July, Pompeo suggested that North Korea needed to follow in the steps of Vietnam.

“In light of the once-unimaginable prosperity and partnership we have with Vietnam today, I have a message for Chairman Kim Jong Un,” Pompeo said. “President Trump believes your country can replicate this path. It’s yours if you’ll seize the moment. The miracle could be yours; it can be your miracle in North Korea as well.”

Not everyone is convinced that Vietnam provides a clear model for North Korea. Observers of the two countries note that while Vietnam is not a democracy, it is not led by a single strongman either. Run by a sometimes contentious elite, there are no real cults of personality in the country — a potential problem for a third-generation dynasty autocrat like Kim.

For North Korea, the division of the Korean Peninsula after the World War II also presents unique economic issues. “Opening up to South Korean and foreign capital will bring more normal North Koreans in its factories up to speed on just how backward their country is compared to the allegedly semi-colonial South,” Peter Ward, a columnist at NK News, wrote last year.

Still, it’s easy to see why the Vietnam model would still be appealing to Kim. The country is more comparable to North Korea than Singapore in terms of both scale and history; it doesn’t come with the baggage that most other major nations in the region would have if they were to host North Korea.

And moreover, Vietnam is one of the few nations on earth who can justifiably say they defeated the United States in a war. Even if North Korea ultimately makes amends with the United States and rejoins the international community, modeling its reform on Vietnam will allow the Kim dynasty to claim something they’ve wanted for decades: Victory.

Read more:

Most South Koreans think Moon, not Trump, is leading the way on North Korea talks

Pompeo meets with top North Korean official to nail down second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un

What South Korea’s Moon has but Trump does not: A sky-high approval rating