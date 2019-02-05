

Pope Francis arrives to lead a Holy mass in Zayed Sport City Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. (LUCA ZENNARO/EPA-EFE/REX) (Luca Zennaro/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Pope Francis has acknowledged for the first time that members of the Catholic clergy abused nuns, adding to a string of recent allegations about widespread sexual abuse by priests and coverups by the church hierarchy.

“It’s not that everyone does this, but there have been priests and bishops who have,” Francis told reporters aboard the papal plane on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The wire service and other outlets had reported on allegations of nun abuse over the past year, but the pontiff had not previously confirmed that such abuse took place.

Francis is due to host a gathering of senior bishops in two weeks to address the sexual-assault allegations and their superiors' roles in keeping them secret. The Post’s Stefano Pitrelli and Chico Harlan wrote in September, when the meeting was announced, that the meeting “is believed to be unprecedented, indicating that the church recognizes that clergy sex abuse is a global problem — even in countries where the church maintains strong social power and cases have not come to light in great numbers.”

“The Church’s credibility has been seriously undercut and diminished by these sins and crimes, but even more by the efforts made to deny or conceal them,” Francis wrote in a letter to U.S. bishops last month. “This has led to a growing sense of uncertainty, distrust and vulnerability among the faithful.”

Asked whether he would take a similarly broad approach to tackling the abuse of nuns, Francis signaled that he would. “Should we do something more? Yes. Is there the will? Yes. But it’s a path that we have already begun,” he said, the AP reported.

