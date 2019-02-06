During his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Trump went back in time to find something all of the United States could rally behind: World War II. Honoring three veterans, Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik, Trump said: “Everything that has come since — our triumph over communism, our giant leaps of science and discovery, our unrivaled progress toward equality and justice — all of it is possible thanks to the blood and tears and courage and vision of the Americans who came before.”

While foreign viewers of Trump’s SOTU address most likely agreed that the world would look very different had the United States not intervened in World War II, many also felt obliged to remind the president that they think he is destroying the very world order the Allied victory helped create.

Here are three examples:

Trade wars

What Trump said during his speech: “To build on our incredible economic success, one priority is paramount — reversing decades of calamitous trade policies.”

How the U.S. helped avoid trade wars post-World War II: After the war, the United States was a driving force behind the creation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which was established in 1948. Its successor, the World Trade Organization (WTO), was founded in 1995. Both organizations share the same original goal of creating “a strong and prosperous international trading system, thereby contributing to unprecedented global economic growth,” and ultimately “foster peace and stability,” according to WTO’s own mission statement.

The move was in part a response to the infamous “beggar-thy-neighbor” economic policies adopted by the major economies during the Great Depression in the 1930s that used tariffs to keep out imports and damaged world trade.

Critics say that WTO and the open-markets approach it pursues have resulted in a deterioration of living conditions for some by increasing inequality. But the mounting concerns over Brexit — which are partially rooted in the fact that Britain could lose its free market access to Europe — indicate just how much frictionless trade has contributed to global economic growth over the last few decades.

How Trump is dismantling it: Trump has shown little enthusiasm for WTO and other international financial institutions. He has launched a trade dispute with China, threatened to levy tariffs on European products and essentially dismantled a European-U. S. free trade agreement.

His critics fear that those disputes could still have longer-term repercussions. Whenever trade disagreements arose in the past, the WTO worked to resolve them. WTO supporters argue that Trump has undermined the legitimacy of this process by citing “national security” concerns to justify his tariffs against China. That’s the one case in which the WTO cannot intervene, according to its own rules. So far, nations had considered resorting to “national security” justifications a no-go, as it could render the WTO mechanisms meaningless if all countries felt comfortable using that explanation.

In the short run, Trump’s strategy could help him win the trade war with China. In the long run, however, it could tear apart the mechanism that kept global trade afloat for the last decades, and were set up by his predecessors for exactly that reason.

Taking into account allies

What Trump said during his speech: “Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one.” (...)

“To ensure this corrupt dictatorship never acquires nuclear weapons, I withdrew the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.” (...)

“Now, as we work with our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome home.”

How the U.S. took into account its allies post-World War II: Two years after the beginning of war, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Britain and Canada created the so-called Five Eyes Alliance, to work closely on security issues and exchange classified information. In addition to that, the United States helped create NATO after the end of World War II, in 1949.

How Trump is dismantling it: Since Trump has taken office, allies within both defense- and security-related alliances have raised alarm over Trump’s foreign policy experiments. His announced withdrawal from Syria was harshly criticized by France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who has vowed to keep French troops in the country to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group. Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal triggered similar condemnations from across Europe, who view the step as a move toward a possible military escalation. And on North Korea, Trump’s bromance with dictator Kim Jong Un was met with confusion in allied capitals around the world, where intelligence agencies agree with their American counterparts that the Kim regime remains a nuclear threat.

Trump has also rarely missed an opportunity to point out other NATO members’ defense spending shortcomings and at some point even raised doubts over the future of the alliance. So far, he has not escalated those threats, but his remarks have lingered over almost all joint exercises and meetings of NATO ever since.

Immigration

What Trump said during his speech: “Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate — it is cruel.”

How the U.S. helped build the post World War II refugee resettlement mechanisms: When the United Nations were founded in 1945, the organization was supposed to represent the world, but as the biggest financial contributor in many ways it was also set up to fit U.S. interests. The U.N. Refugee Agency, which was created five years later, distributes asylum seekers that meet its refugee criteria to countries around the world. Ultimately, the mechanisms that help mothers, fathers and their children escape war or disaster relies on the goodwill of U.N. member states.

How Trump is dismantling it: During his speech, Trump didn’t use the word “refugee” even once. He repeatedly referred to “illegal immigrants,” meaning migrants from Mexico and other Southern American countries, to make his point that a border wall or physical barrier is still needed.

But while Trump didn’t mention refugees explicitly, his attacks on prior administrations’ immigration approach has also impacted the United States' long leadership in the resettlement of asylum seekers who fulfill the U.N. refugee criteria. Trump’s entry ban on individuals from several Muslim-majority nations set the tone in 2017, even though it was suspended later on. But the Trump administration has since also set a record-low limit for the number of annual resettled refugees, who remain at risk near war zones around the world.

To right-wing leaders opposed to a higher refugee intake, Trump’s moves have come as a welcome justification of their own policies.

To those who stick to the U.S.-driven postwar order, it appeared like an open affront.

