

Survivors of sex abuse hold a cross as they gather in front of Via della Conciliazione, the road leading to St. Peter's Square, visible in background, during a twilight vigil prayer of the victims of sex abuse, in Rome. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The Vatican is currently convening its first summit on an issue that has long plagued the church — sex and child abuse.

But while the Vatican is the seat of Catholic power, the people who follow the faith — and there are nearly 1.3 billion of them — are spread across the world. Here is how a some primarily Catholic countries are reacting to the Vatican summit.

Philippines



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing the crowd at the 120th Philippine Independence Day celebrations on June 11, 2018, south of Manila. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

Over 80 percent of the population of the Philippines is Catholic, and it has the third largest population of Catholics in the world. One might therefore think that the Filipino leader is deeply troubled by allegations of abuse in the Catholic church, and takes seriously this summit intended to address them.

However, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who is at odds with the church because of its opposition to his violent war on drugs, appeared on Wednesday to deride the summit, which he said Pope Francis had to call because of gay priests. Duterte claimed that Rome had deemed 4 of every 5 priests to be gay; in actuality, that statistic came from a new book, “In the Closet at the Vatican,” and is in reference to priests specifically at the Vatican, not around the world. He also said that there are critics who know many “secrets” about the Catholic Church.

In a twist, the first presentation delivered at the summit was given by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who admitted that the Catholic Church, in ignoring the problem, had hurt the very people who looked to it for help.

"Our lack of response to the suffering of victims, even to the point of rejecting them and covering up the scandal to protect perpetrators and the institution, has injured our people, leaving a deep wound in our relationship with those we are sent to serve,” Tagle said.

Ireland



Vincent Doyle, of advocacy group Coping International, during an interview with the Associated Press, in St. Peter's Square on Feb. 12 at the Vatican. (Nicole Winfield/AP)

Nearly 80 percent of Ireland is Catholic (the lowest percentage of the population ever recorded), and Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has been outspoken on the issue of sex and child abuse by priests.

After the summit was announced, Martin said he was “a bit surprised to hear some comments by the organizers saying that this was something that came to public attention in the United States in 2002. The Irish Church had norms in 1996.” Martin met with abuse survivors across the country before the summit, and, before it kicked off, and, in a letter to priests posted Tuesday, wrote, “I write to ask for your prayers and those of your people, for the positive outcome of this meeting and for all survivors of such abuse who will find these days particularly difficult as so much public attention is given to this reality.”

But Martin is not the only vocal Irishman, and sex and child abuse are not the only issues the church has neglected to deal with. Vincent Doyle, an Irish activist and child of a priest, met with Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the summit’s organizer. Doyle’s advocacy and self-help group, Coping International, has worked to make the Catholic powers that be acknowledge the toll that the church’s secrecy takes on them. The statement that Scicluna gave Doyle did not say that priests who have children should leave the priesthood, which is the church’s default position, and one Doyle has advocated is not necessarily in the best interest of the child.

Mexico



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the Mexican Army Day on Feb. 19 at the 69th Infantry Battalion in Saltillo. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Mexico has the second-largest Catholic population in the world, but its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said just this week that he won’t confront the church over sexual abuse allegations.

“If there’s a legal process, we can’t hide it, we’re not going to be accomplices,” he said at a news conference. “But we’re not going to stoke the fire.”

Poland



The monument of the late priest Henryk Jankowski is seen pulled down by activistson Feb. 21 in Gdansk, Poland. (Agencja Gazeta/Reuters)

Catholicism plays a major role in Poland. The late-Pope John Paul II was Polish; and Catholicism is a part of the country’s identity. But, on Thursday, police in Gdansk shared that a statue of Henryk Jankowski, a priest involved in the Solidarity movement, which overthrew socialism in Poland, had been toppled.

Jankowski was accused of sexually abusing minors. He was never convicted of a sexual crime, but he was defrocked in 2005.

While some had previously argued it was wrong to have the statue up in public, Leszek Slawoj Glodz, Gdansk’s bishop, presented attacks on the statue as attacks on the church.

Brazil



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a meeting to deliver the pension reform bill proposal at the National Congress on Feb. 20 in Brasilia. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

Brazil has the largest Catholic population in the world. But its new president, Jair Bolsonaro, is fighting with the Vatican, not over ignoring sexual abuse — and Brazil’s bishops have been accused of failing to address the issue, according to BishopAccountablity — but over the Amazon basin.

The Vatican has called for a synod on Amazon conservation issues to be held in October. Bolsonaro and his right-wing government are apparently upset. Brazil’s national security adviser General Augusto Heleno reportedly said of the synod, “it’s worrying and we want to neutralize it.”