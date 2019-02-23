

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gather to take part in a rally Saturday in Caracas. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized by the United States as interim president of Venezuela, and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro clashed on Saturday over the delivery of humanitarian aid into Venezuela. The Maduro government is refusing to allow $20 million of humanitarian relief promised by the United States into the country, and the standoff between the two sides has intensified.

The role and rhetoric of U.S. lawmakers in the matter has also intensified, with Republican and Democratic members of the House and the Senate sounding off.

Far and away the most vocal on the issue is Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who on Saturday, was tweeting updates on Venezuela.

UPDATE: Seeing several moves by #MaduroRegime now:

- Pro-Regime gangs replacing National Guard at several border crossings;

- Young female national police officers replacing National Guard at front line at other points #23FAvalanchaHumanitaria — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 23, 2019

UPDATE: Please Pray.

Very tense moments as civilians take to the street on #Venezuela side of border & peaceful aid workers have started up the trucks at border crossing. Standing between them is national guard, special police units, armed Pro-Regime gangs & Cuban agents. #23f — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 23, 2019

“This is very personal to the senator, because of who he is as a Cuban American,” one congressional aide said. “Any tweet he sends is taken very seriously in Venezuela. He’s someone who has been very loud and clear in support of the Venezuelan people.”

Rubio has long pushed President Donald Trump to take a strong stand on Venezuela, appearing back in 2017 with the wife of a prominent political prisoner, Leopoldo López, in the White House.

For the most part, Republicans on the Hill have been in lockstep in criticism of the Maduro government, albeit not as vocal as Rubio.

Democrats, for their part, are facing something of a split. Earlier in the week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist who is running for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 election, stopped short of calling Maduro a dictator, a move that drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers from Florida, where many voters have ties to Latin America.

Matt Duss, the senator’s foreign policy adviser, on Saturday tweeted out a quote from a NPR article, which read: “The more you Americanize the situation, the worse the eventual result for the average Venezuelan. … It badly undermines whatever government comes next and increases the chances of armed insurrection.”

Democratic leadership has voiced support for Guaidó as interim president: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) put out a statement earlier this month. But some lawmakers in the more progressive wing of the party agree with Sanders. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) co-wrote an op-ed with Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, in which they called for the international community to bring all factions together for negotiations.

The sentiment was echoed Saturday by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “Maduro is a failed dictator who violates human rights,” he tweeted. “But US intervention would just help him rally support and lead to more bloodshed. Can we listen to Pope Francis, let the Vatican lead diplomacy, and not get America into another war.”