Ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam this week, an Australian man who dresses in a Mao-style suit and thick glasses to impersonate the North Korean leader says he was taken from his hotel by Vietnamese police officers who said they were deporting him for visa reasons.

“The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong Un; that’s the real crime,” the impersonator, known as Howard X, told Agence France-Presse on Monday as three officials took him from his hotel to Hanoi’s airport.

Another man currently in Vietnam who impersonates Trump — Canadian-born Russell White — has been told he can stay in the country as long as he does not continue to impersonate the American leader.

The problem was Kim has “no sense of humor,” complained Howard X, who left Vietnam on the same day that Kim was expected to arrive on a train.

“I was personally escorted from my hotel to the airport by the immigration department with 3 officials,” the impersonator wrote in a post later on Facebook. “When arriving at the airport I was then escorted through immigration and security check through the VIP section with a soldiers and officials from the immigration. I almost feel like a real president!”



Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, puckers up with an impersonator of President Trump at the La Paix Hotel in Hanoi, Feb. 25, 2019. (Jorge Silva)

Howard X and White had been in Hanoi for several days, taking photos with curious onlookers and posing as the two world leaders ahead of talks on denuclearization. When appearing together, the two men would pretend to kiss; last week, they held their own fake summit in which they said that North Korea would hold back its nuclear ambitions.

Over the past year, Howard X — whose real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun — has become a regular fixture at the sidelines of high-profile diplomatic events. Based in Hong Kong, the Australian has told reporters he came to impersonate Kim due to a natural resemblance to the North Korean leader.

His appearances have not been trouble free, however. Last February he attended the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where he tried to talk to a number of North Korean cheerleaders who were supporting athletes from his country. After the North Koreans appeared to be angered by his presence, security had to intervene.

“They shouted something in Korean. I wasn’t sure what it was,” he told Yahoo News after the incident, “and then the police got involved and they dragged me away — they said for my own safety.”

And last June, as Trump and Kim were preparing to meet in Singapore, Howard was detained by authorities at Singapore’s international airport and told to keep his distance from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La Hotel — both named “special event areas” ahead of the summit.

The second summit this week between Trump and Kim in Vietnam comes amid continuing scrutiny of the American leader’s dealmaking abilities, as well as skepticism that North Korea actually intends to give up its nuclear weapons. American officials have said that they hope that Vietnam — a Communist nation and former enemy of the United States — may prove to be an appealing model for North Korea.

But activists have also noted that Vietnam remains an authoritarian nation, where human rights are often ignored and free speech suppressed. “If Vietnam serves as any example for the path North Korea should head in, then we should be very concerned about the future state of human rights in the Korean Peninsula,” Francisco Benscosme, Asia Pacific advocacy manager at Amnesty International, told WorldViews.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, tweeted on Monday that the treatment of Howard X shows “how repressive Vietnam is.”

Both truly absurd & despicable that #Vietnam is harassing & threatening comedian/impersonator of Kim Jong-Un who has shown up with valid visa in #Hanoi. The rights abusing treatment he faces shows just how repressive Vietnam is. No excuses for this! https://t.co/rcgZlQmbsM pic.twitter.com/XRjQdgYNjq — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) February 25, 2019

In a Facebook post late Friday, Howard X said he had been warned by Vietnamese official that he could face deportation.

“If the Vietnamese authorities are willing to give this kind of harassment over something as trivial as an impersonation to a high profile foreigner, imagine what all the Vietnamese artists, musicians, film producers and all the political activists have to endure for simply wanting to release a controversial film, songs or for simply speaking up about real injustices in this country,” he wrote.

On Monday, following another visit from a Vietnamese official, he suggested that the response to his act was a reminder of how sensitive regimes like Kim’s are. “It just proves that all dictatorships fears any forms of satire, even something as trivial as an impersonator,” he wrote.

