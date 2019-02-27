The captured Indian pilot appeared resolute underneath the blindfold, his face bloodied, soon after his MiG-21 fighter jet was shot down in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

In a video circulated Wednesday and later deleted by the Pakistani information ministry, the pilot gave his name, rank and service number, but declined to provide more information to his captors — a common military custom for prisoners. He called them “sir.”

But the Pakistani government may have diverged from other norms spelled out in the Geneva Conventions, appearing to violate regulations written to protect prisoners from, among other things, “insults and public curiosity” as spelled out in Article 13.

“Releasing the video would be prohibited by that provision,” Rachel E. VanLandingham, a military justice expert at Southwestern Law School, told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India’s ministry of external affairs, said the video was posted on Twitter by the Pakistani government and later deleted.

[Pakistan captures Indian pilot after shooting down aircraft, escalating hostilities]

That move, VanLandingham said, was “clear recognition they shouldn’t have released it.” Pakistan and India are both signatories of the Geneva Conventions.

Other videos circulated online showed the pilot pulled from wreckage and beaten by apparent civilians before soldiers fire to disperse the mob. Another showed him drinking tea as he praises his treatment by his captors while refusing to answer questions about his aircraft and mission.

The shooting down of two Indian jets and the pilot’s subsequent capture has sharply increased tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals in the latest struggle over the Himalayan Kashmir region, which is divided by a militarized “Line of Control.”

India’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel in violation” of Geneva Conventions. India has said it expects “his immediate and safe return.”

Pakistan’s military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, said the pilot was being treated “as per norms of military ethics.” Indian media outlets identified him as Abhinandan Varthaman.

Anthony H. Cordesman, a security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Geneva Conventions are broadly written and difficult to enforce in this particular instance.

“In this case, probably by that standard almost every handling of prisoners of war involves violation of laws of war,” he said Wednesday.

VanLandingham said not every violation of the Geneva Conventions is a war crime in itself. But what does matter in terms of violation, she said, was the purpose of releasing the video, and if Varthaman was recognizable.

“Here, [there was] no military necessity to release the video, and presumably it was released with the intent to humiliate the captive, and thus the state of India, and thus Pakistan is in violation of Article 13,” she said.

The provision was invoked by then-Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld in 2003 after Iraqis showed captured U.S. troops on television. “The Geneva Conventions indicates that it’s not permitted to photograph and embarrass or humiliate prisoners of war,” he said days after the invasion.

It was also widely discussed during Vietnam War, when North Vietnam used images of captured Americans as propaganda.

And in 1946, a U.S. military commission tried and convicted a German lieutenant general under the same provision. He ordered U.S. prisoners paraded through Rome in 1944; the scene was recorded and later appeared in Italian newspapers.

Though this apparent violation may be difficult to enforce, the international community could apply soft pressure to Pakistan to alter its behavior, VanLandingham said.

“There is no country in the world party to the Geneva Conventions that doesn’t violate them. But there is value in articulating the law itself,” she said. “They can say, ‘Your folks will eventually get captured too, so don’t forget that.’ ”

Pamela Constable in Kabul and Joanna Slater and Niha Masih in New Delhi contributed to this report.

