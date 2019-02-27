An adult-film actress’s alleged affair with the president, hush money and secretive plans for a trip to Russia: It has all the intrigue of a made-for-TV political drama — except it’s being broadcast on C-SPAN, and it’s the real state of current affairs in Washington.

On Wednesday, millions of Americans tuned in to the much-anticipated appearance of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney, before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill. Cohen’s dramatic testimony began with a 20-page statement in which he outlined how he purportedly lied and committed crimes on behalf of Trump.

“He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat,” Cohen said of the president.

[Once Trump’s loyalist in chief, Michael Cohen lifts the curtain on the president’s actions]

The hearing was broadcast live on major news networks, and many Americans spent the day multitasking to catch it, tuning in from their desks and cellphones.

But it wasn’t only Americans watching Cohen’s testimony. Many others took it in from far away.

The Washington Post spoke with a handful of observers around the globe, from the Caribbean to Britain to Nigeria. Here’s what they had to say about what they saw.

France

Thibault Delhomme, a 19-year-old law student in Marseille, told The Post that the hearing came off as surreal and that Republicans seemed willing to discredit Cohen’s testimony before it even began. “It kind of [reminds] me of the Kavanaugh hearing,” he said, referring to the contentious hearing in September in which Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh faced questioning over allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman when they were teenagers. “People will hear and remember what they want, and no amount of fact[s] … will erase their doubts.”

Britain

Several viewers across the pond noted that Britain and the United States have found themselves in a moment of unbelievable political upheaval. Guy Collier, a photographer, told The Post that “both countries seem to have allowed extremist politics to become normalized.” He said that he found the hearing Wednesday “very partisan” and that “all the Republicans can do is attack Cohen and steer everything away from what Trump may have done.”

Kirsten Mavric, another photographer, said she found Republicans’ questioning to be far “more personal” than questioning by the Democrats. She said Britain’s “Brexit chaos is worse” than all the political controversies in the United States but noted some similarities: “It’s all about lying to the public and ‘party over country.’ ”

Jamie Roberton, a journalist who was previously based in Washington and once covered the Trump campaign and presidency, said the hearing unfolded into an “unbelievable drama.”

“I think the racism anecdotes were by far the most shocking,” he said.

St. Kitts and Nevis

A 42-year-old man who tuned in from this Caribbean island nation and spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because he works for the government said he watched the testimony because he is “concerned about the state of affairs in American politics today.”

“[It] seems to have turned mightily uncivil, and much of it [is] coming from the leadership in Congress and the executive,” he said.

Nigeria

From the Nigerian capital of Abuja, David Ogbole, a foreign exchange trader, watched the testimony live on CNN. He expressed concern that the political chaos in Washington would hurt the U.S. economy.

“A strong and booming U.S. economy works for everyone,” he said. “If these kind of circuses continue, investor confidence will start getting shaky.”

Brazil

Roque Neto, a Brazilian college professor who lives in the United States, told The Post that the hearing was a “historic event” because it featured “a former lawyer listing crimes, lies, and misdeeds of a sitting president [on] national TV.”

When asked how the political upheaval in the United States compared with the political chaos and corruption scandals that have rocked Brazil in recent years, Neto said that “Brazil is a cultural and political satellite” of the United States, pointing to the recent election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. The difference?

“I think Americans like to believe their government is not corrupt and the law always prevails,” Neto said. “Brazilians know their government is corrupt and don’t deny it, and somehow expect it.”

Read more

‘We still don’t listen to women’: How the world reacted to the Kavanaugh hearing

The question of Michael Cohen’s lie to Congress gets more complex: He blames Trump’s attorneys

Trump’s former personal lawyer alleges the president knew in advance of WikiLeaks plan