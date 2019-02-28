

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has proclaimed himself the interim leader of his embattled nation, speaks during a joint news conference with Brazil's president in Brasilia on Feb. 28, 2019. (Andre Coelho/Bloomberg News)

Juan Guaidó, leader of Venezuela’s opposition, broke a travel ban to get out of the country to help deliver humanitarian aid stored just across the border in Cucuta, Colombia. But as he has learned, while leaving Venezuela is easy, getting back in is risky business. His inability to simply walk back into his native land has left Guaidó performing a tour of sorts of neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, opposition officials said he would try to reenter Venezuela “within 72 hours.” Then, during a Thursday appearance in Brazil, he vowed to return “no later than Monday.” We’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, below is Guaidó’s itinerary for the past month.

Jan. 23 CARACAS, Venezuela — Guaidó, leader of the National Assembly, invokes the Venezuelan constitution to proclaim himself interim president. The United States, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Canada and nearly four dozen other countries recognize Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. Russia and China, however, continue to back President Nicolás Maduro, who is widely accused of preventing free and fair elections.

Feb. 22 CUCUTA, Colombia — Guaidó breaks a travel ban imposed by the Maduro government and crosses over the border into Cucuta, Colombia. “Despite every effort by regime to stop him, Interim President @jguaido has arrived in Cucuta, #Colombia & is at #VenezuelaAidLive,” tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), referring to a benefit concert hosted by billionaire Richard Branson.



Luis Fonsi performs at the Venezuela Aid Live concert at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Feb. 23 CUCUTA, Colombia — Venezuelan opposition supporters clash with Maduro’s security forces over bringing international humanitarian aid into the country. Maduro has consistently denied that his country is in crisis, despite a plethora of evidence indicating otherwise, and characterizes the effort to push the aid through as a thinly veiled invasion attempt by enemies. The standoff turns deadly, and at least five people are killed. Guaidó, still in Cucuta, tells reporters, “We have said it — change is irreversible in Venezuela.” The Maduro government breaks off diplomatic relations with Colombia.



Demonstrators throw stones after a truck was set on fire Feb. 23, 2019, at the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge linking Cucuta, Colombia, and Urena, Venezuela, during an attempt to bring aid over the border into Venezuela. (Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

Feb. 25 BOGOTA, Colombia — After what was widely seen as the opposition’s failure to get aid into Venezuela or to coax the military to abandon Maduro en masse, Guaidó meets with Vice President Pence and the Lima Group, a consortium of Latin American countries, most of which recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Guaidó uses the occasion to get reassurances from Pence that a military option to topple Maduro is not off the table.



Vice President Pence and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó take part in a meeting with foreign ministers of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, on Feb. 25, 2019. (Diana Sanchez/AFP/Getty Images)

Feb. 28 BRASILIA — Guaidó meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He vows to return to Caracas “this weekend” and no later than Monday, despite what he says are threats to him and his family from the Maduro regime. Bolsonaro, who has spoken favorably of Brazil’s 20th-century dictatorship and said police should be allowed to kill criminals, says Brazil will “spare no effort” in returning Venezuela to democracy.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, speaks as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó listens during a news conference in Brasilia, on Feb. 28, 2019. (Andre Coelho/Bloomberg News)

March 1 ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benítez announces Thursday that Guaidó will visit the country on Friday, as part of his effort to drum up regional support for the Venezuelan opposition.



Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó delivers a speech in Cucuta, Colombia, on Feb. 23, 2019, accompanied by, from left, Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro; Mario Abdo Benítez, president of Paraguay; Iván Duque, president of Colombia; and Sebastián Piñera, president of Chile. (Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/EPA-EFE/REX) (Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

March 2 — It’s unclear where Guaidó will be this weekend, or how he intends to get back into Venezuela. We’ll continue to follow his travels and travails.