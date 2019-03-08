

People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 7, 2019. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

Most of Venezuela was without power Thursday and Friday, as the country, already grappling with a political and humanitarian crisis, faced another dangerous threat: a near-total power outage.

Schools, offices and shops shut down, and doctors and nurses struggled to keep hospitals running, with generators in short supply. President Nicolás Maduro blamed Washington for the blackout, saying on Twitter, “The electricity war declared and directed by the imperialist United States against our people will be overcome!”

Maduro is facing growing calls to step down as a number of countries, including the United States, have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

The power outage sparked fear at hospitals in the capital, where the lack of generators meant health workers were left to work in the dark with limited equipment and choose specific areas to direct electricity. On Friday, the University Hospital of Caracas had only a few areas where electricity was on thanks to generators, including the emergency room and the neonatal ward.

“Last night was crazy,” Jose Luis Mesa, a 49-year-old electrician whose infant grandchild was being treated in the emergency room, told The Washington Post. “We saw how the security guards ran all over the place to get diesel.”

These photos capture the mood in Venezuela throughout the lengthy blackout.



Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 7. An outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common. Crowds of commuters in the capital city were walking home after metro service ground to a halt and traffic snarled as cars struggled to navigate intersections where stoplights were out. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)



Mothers and relatives wait outside an intensive care room for babies at a clinic during a power outage in Caracas on March 7. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)



People walk in the dark during the outage in Caracas on March 8. (Rayner Pena/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



People cross a street during a power cut in Caracas on March 7. The Venezuelan government denounced "sabotage" against the main electric power dam in the country after a massive blackout left Caracas and vast regions of Venezuela in the dark. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)



People in a shopping center during a blackout in Caracas on March 8. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)



Relatives of a patient walk in the darkened hall of a clinic with a candle during a power outage in Caracas on March 7. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)



Journalists use their smartphones during a power outage in Caracas on March 7. (Matias Delacroix/AFP/Getty Images)



People at the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on March 8, during the outage. (Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images)



The Metropolitano stadium before the suspension of the Copa Libertadores match between Venezuela's Deportivo Lara and Ecuador's Emelec, as Venezuela suffered a huge power outage, in Barqusimeto, Lara State, on March 7. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Zuñiga reported from Caracas, O’Grady from Washington.

