She was 15 when she snuck away from home in East London with two friends and joined the Islamic State. Then, four years later, Shamima Begum showed up in a refugee camp in Syria, pregnant and asking to go home.

Her request sparked national debate in Britain over what the government owed the young woman, who willingly joined the group as a minor and in media interviews seemed to show little remorse, even as she begged to be let back home. Her family later announced that the British government informed them they planned to strip the now 19-year-old of her citizenship.

But now British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is under fire, after Begum’s infant son, born three weeks ago, fell ill and died in the Syrian camp.

“The tragic death of Shamima Begum’s baby, Jarrah, is a stain on the conscience of this government,” said Diane Abbott, a leader in the opposition Labour Party. “The Home Secretary failed this British child and he has a lot to answer for.”

Begum’s wish to return home was met with major controversy in Britain. Some thought she posed an imminent threat to national security, others argued she joined the terrorist group as a young, naive teenager and deserved the chance to come home. In an interview with a reporter from the Times of London, who found her in the Syrian camp, she said she wanted to return home in large part for her child’s health.

“I’m scared this baby is going to get sick in this camp,” she told the newspaper. “That’s why I really want to get back to Britain, because I know it will be taken care of, like, health-wise, at least.”

Begum went on to make a number of media appearances, shocking Brits, and her own family, when she at times defended the Islamic State. At one point, she told the BBC that although she was unhappy innocent people died, she thought the 2017 bombing of a Manchester arena was “fair justification” in response to coalition airstrikes that have killed women and children in Syria. In an interview with Sky News, a reporter asked her if she had any regrets before the Islamic State lost control of Raqqa, ISIS’s headquarters in northern Syria. Begum replied “no.”

Her situation has raised difficult ethical and legal questions over cases of foreigners who join terrorist organizations abroad. Advocates for Begum claim it is unjust to rescind her citizenship rather than bring her home and let face trial. Begum’s family has roots in Bangladesh, but officials there have made clear Begum doesn’t qualify for Bangladeshi citizenship either, meaning Britain’s decision to strip her of British citizenship could essentially render her stateless.

An Alabama woman is facing a similar predicament. President Trump has said the United States will refuse to allow Hoda Muthana, a 24-year-old who joined the Islamic State and is now living with her son in a Syrian refugee camp, back into the country. She claimed she was “brainwashed” by the group and wants to return home.

In Begum’s case, Javid had previously told British parliament that “children should not suffer, so if a parent does lose their British citizenship, it does not affect the rights of their child."

Begum’s sister wrote a letter to Javid and asked him to assist the family in bringing her infant nephew to Britain. Begum claimed to have already given birth to two other children in Syria, both of whom also died. Her husband, Yago Riedijk, a Dutchman who has admitted fighting for the Islamic State, is currently in a Kurdish detention center. He recently told the BBC he would like to return to the Netherlands with his wife and son.

In an interview published Saturday on the BBC, Begum’s father apologized on her behalf, but asked “the British people, please forgive her.”

“Sadly there are probably many children, obviously perfectly innocent, who have been born in this war zone,” Javid told the BBC before the baby’s death was confirmed. “I have nothing but sympathy for the children that have been dragged into this. This is a reminder of why it is so, so dangerous for anyone to be in this war zone.”

But on Twitter, Abbott further lashed out against Javid, saying he “had a moral responsibility for the baby.”

“He has behaved shamefully,” she said.

