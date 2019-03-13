

China's Sun Yang won the gold in the men's 200-meter freestyle event during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Martin Meissner/AP)

Sun Yang is a Chinese swimming star. He has won Olympic gold medals in the 200-meter, 400-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle. The 27-year-old is expected to compete in the 200-meter, 400-meter and 800-meter events at the 2019 Chinese National Swimming Championships later this month.

And he’s in trouble with the World Anti-Doping Agency, or WADA, which announced Wednesday that it filed an appeal against a decision to clear Sun over a missed doping test.

The out-of-competition test was carried out in September in China’s Zhejiang province.

In January, FINA — the international federation charged with the administration of international water sports competitions — cleared him of wrongdoing because testers for International Doping Tests and Management, which conducts the tests, allegedly hadn’t followed proper procedure. Sun’s attorneys said the testers didn’t produce the proper letters and licenses.

But that, evidently, wasn’t enough of an excuse for WADA.

It isn’t the first time that Sun has found himself caught up in controversy. In 2014, he was banned for three months for taking a prohibited stimulant. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Sun won gold, Australian swimmer Mack Horton branded him a “drug cheat.”

Also Wednesday, WADA President Craig Reedie said the agency has been vindicated over its decision to readmit Russia’s anti-doping agency six months ago, according to Reuters. The Russian agency was suspended in 2015 after WADA produced evidence of a state-backed doping program in Russian sports.

The decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow WADA access to its Moscow laboratory was, per Reedie, a “game changer.”

In the 2018 Winter Olympics, two Russian athletes, competing under a neutral flag, tested positive for a banned substance. One had previously appeared in an Instagram video wearing a sweatshirt that read, “I Don’t Do Doping.”