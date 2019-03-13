This is a developing story.

Thousands gathered around a collapsed building in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos on Wednesday as rescue workers dug through the rubble to search for people trapped inside — including young students attending a school housed on the third floor.

Reuters reported that so far only seven children had been rescued from the rubble, according to local residents, and that the school may have had as many 100 pupils inside.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency’s southwest region, said that “it is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building,” Reuters reported.

Ongoing rescue operations by the Lagos State Rescue Unit at the collapsed building at Ita-faji, Lagos Island. #LRU #LASG pic.twitter.com/LtW2pfxybT — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 13, 2019

Footage from the scene showed a young boy, his face, arms and legs covered in dust, being lifted above the crowd and passed between adults to safety as people cheered around him. Photos published by the Lagos State government on Twitter showed massive throngs of people gathered around the collapsed building.

The three-story building is located in the crowded Lagos Island area of the coastal megacity, which is home to more than 22 million people.

Poor infrastructure has led to mass casualties in Nigeria before. In 2016, a church roof caved in on a crowded congregation in Uyo, a city in southern Nigeria, killing at least 160 people. At the time, members of the Reigners Bible Church International said that construction on the church was rushed so that the building would be ready in time for a bishop to be ordained the day it collapsed.

In 2014, a church in Lagos collapsed, killing more than 100 people. The Synagogue Church of All Nations was founded by TB Joshua, a controversial and highly influential religious figure in Nigeria. Many of those inside the church were visiting from South Africa.

At the time, Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman for the national emergency agency, told Agence France-Presse that the church was not “cooperating with emergency workers at all.”

“For the first three days of the incident, the church people were very hostile and prevented rescue officials access to the site.”