This is a developing story.

At least eight people were killed in Brazil on Wednesday after two young men opened fire at a school near the southeastern city of Sao Paulo.

The Associated Press reported that Joao Doria, governor of Sao Paulo state, said the gunmen were thought to be in their early 20s.

Police said in a statement that the shooters later killed themselves, Reuters reported. Police said that five of the victims were children and that the other victims included an adult working at the school and a bystander.



A man comforts a woman at the Raul Brasil State School near Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday after two teenagers entered the school and began shooting at students. The gunmen then killed themselves, according to police. (Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press/AP)

According to the statement cited by Reuters, at least 17 others also were shot, and most of the victims were children. The shooters reportedly were wearing masks.

Brazil’s last school shooting was in 2011, when a former student opened fire at a school in Rio de Janeiro.