BEIJING – Revelations this week of a highly rated private school in southwest China feeding pupils moldy food sent hundreds of angry parents onto the streets, where they blocked traffic and clashed with police before being dispersed by tear gas.

Police in Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese metropolis known for its panda preserve and spicy Sichuanese cuisine, said in a statement Thursday they detained 12 people and used tear gas — “the minimum volume in accordance with the law” — to clear the streets after scuffles broke out.

In a country that responds forcefully to unrest, the police statement was almost apologetic by Chinese standards, highlighting how citizens fed-up by perennial food and school safety scandals have been able to put the government on the defensive and challenge their authority.

Online footage showed fuming parents chanting into megaphones on the street. Mothers scuffled with policemen when they tried to break up the protest. In one video, a man smashed the school principal’s microphone when he tried to give a speech to lower tensions.

If the unrest was remarkable, so was the backstory of how the scandal came to light.

A parent went undercover to work in the school kitchen for one month after students started complaining of stomach aches, according to domestic media reports. The parent took pictures of moldy ribs and bits of octopus and pig parts and shared them online, where they went viral.

Pictures from Weibo showed parents hanging a red banner accusing the First City Group Number 7 School of abusing children. The private elementary, located in the west of the Sichuan Province capital, is affiliated one of the city’s best schools and founded by First City Group, an overseas Chinese investment group with multiple property developments.

“I just want to cry in silence. I sent my child to school when at five and a half years old, gave all the trust to the school, and this is what has happened,” the Chinese financial news site CB.com quoted a mother saying.

The local government on Wednesday issued statements saying the school had terminated its deal with the food supplier and launched investigations into related parties. The statement that police had used “minimum” tear gas to maintain order, it said, adding that they first tried to persuade parents to leave without success.

“Some of them stopped passing cars and cut off traffic which severely disturbed the normal social order,” the government statement said. “Police on-site started quickly evacuating and persuading them to leave but some tried to obstruct police’s enforcement by hitting and cursing police.”

Twelve parents were soon released Wednesday afternoon after “realizing the social harmfulness of their own behavior,” the statement said.