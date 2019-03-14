

A Polish-language weekly, Only Poland, was reportedly spotted at Poland’s parliament Wednesday with a front page offering to inform readers “how to spot a Jew.”

Listed were markers such as “Names, anthropological features, expressions, appearances, character traits, methods of operation” and “disinformation activities.”

W #Sejm'ie sprzedawana jest gazeta "Tylko Polska", w której można znaleźć instrukcję..."jak rozpoznać Żyda po nazwisku, cechach itd."



Co mówiła politycy? "PL jest krajem wolnym od antysemityzmu"? "Nie ma zgody na rasizm i nacjonalizm"?



— Szymon Komorowski March 13, 2019

The list of supposedly Jewish traits was accompanied on the front page by a headline reading “Attack on Poland at a conference in Paris,” a reference to a Holocaust conference held in Paris last month. The article ran with a photo of Jan Gross, the Polish and Jewish Princeton scholar who wrote “Neighbors: The Destruction of the Jewish Community in Jedwabne, Poland,” the seminal text on a massacre of the Jewish people of Jedwabne by their non-Jewish neighbors during the Nazi occupation in Poland. In 1996, Gross was the recipient of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland; in 2012, the ruling party, Law and Justice, considered stripping him of the award.

Gross did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Andrzej Grzegrzolka, director of the information center of the Polish parliament, or Sejm, initially said that since the paper was being sold in kiosks, the responsibility for regulating sales did not fall on the information center. He later relented and said the information center would request that Only Poland be removed from the set of periodicals delivered to the parliament.

Poland’s collective historical memory over treatment of Jewish people and Polish-Jewish relations have been fraught issues in the past few years.

In 2018, the Polish government backed a law that made it punishable by jail time to refer to Poles as complicit in Nazi atrocities, sparking an international outcry, largely from Israeli and U.S. lawmakers. The law was later watered down, removing the prison terms.

Then last month, Polish-Israeli relations were tested again when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was misquoted on his return from a Middle East summit in Poland as saying that “the Poles” collaborated with Nazis during World War II. The paper that quoted him, the Jerusalem Post, later added a correction to make clear that Netanyahu meant to say “Poles,” not “the Poles.”

But then Israel Katz, on his first day as Israel’s acting foreign minister, reiterated that Poles collaborated with Nazis during World War II and quoted former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Shamir by saying that Poles “sucked anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.” Poland pulled out of a summit between Israel and the Visegrad Four countries (the other three being the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia), and the summit was replaced with bilateral meetings between Israel and the other three.