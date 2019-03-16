It took two armed police officers to subdue Brenton Harrison Tarrant after he allegedly attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, fatally shooting 50 worshipers and injuring 50 more.

Dramatic cellphone footage from a passerby captured the tense scene of the arrest. In it, two officers hold their weapons up and approach the right front door of a mid-sized SUV that is tipped over slightly on the curb, its front left wheel still spinning.

An officer, carrying a handgun, approaches the door and appears to be speaking to Tarrant as the second officer follows, holding a rifle. Then the first officer appears to pull a rifle out of the vehicle and throw it behind him before he reaches into the SUV and pulls Tarrant out of the car. The second officer then appears to strike Tarrant with the butt of his rifle.

The New Zealand Herald obtained additional footage showing three police officers standing over the 28-year-old suspect, who is then dragged down the sidewalk to a police vehicle, his hands cuffed behind his back.

Tarrant, who allegedly live-streamed the attack on social media and published a 74-page manifesto describing his anti-immigrant motivations, appeared in court in Christchurch on Saturday, and was charged with murder.

