

Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Square during a demonstration organized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) protesting President Trump's declaration of emergency powers on Feb. 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The American Civil Liberties Union delivered a harsh rebuke of the Trump administration to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The statement submitted by Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s human rights program, observed that the Trump administration has ignored repeated requests by the U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, to be allowed to go to the U.S.-Mexican border (in December, for example, Morales requested an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl, Jakelin Ameí Caal).

The United States has now allowed 22 requests by U.N. special rapporteurs to go unanswered.

The statement said that “the Trump administration has escalated its hostility toward human rights bodies including the apparent severing of relationships with independent experts appointed to monitor and report on human rights violations.”

The ACLU also noted that the Trump administration did not deliver routine reports to the U.N. committee on the elimination of racial discrimination or the U.N. committee against torture.

“These issues raise serious concerns regarding the U.S. commitment to human rights and the international rule of law,” the statement said.

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the Human Rights Council last year. At the time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “its membership includes authoritarian governments with unambiguous and abhorrent human rights records, such as China, Cuba and Venezuela. And the council’s continued and well-documented bias against Israel is unconscionable.”

The ACLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it decided to issue its rebuke now, or what it was hoping to accomplish by doing so. But this was not the first time the ACLU had used the United Nations as a forum to amplify its criticism of the Trump administration: last September, the ACLU waited for the U.N. General Assembly to file a Freedom of Information Act request for documents showing the legal analysis behind national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that the United States would sanction or prosecute International Criminal Court judges who investigated or prosecuted U.S. citizens.

That FOIA request didn’t appear to slow down the Trump administration — last Friday, Pompeo announced that the United States would revoke or deny the visas of ICC personnel looking to investigate alleged war crimes by Americans.