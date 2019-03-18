

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a post Cabinet media press conference at Parliament in Wellington on March 18, 2019. (David Lintott /AFP/Getty Images)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — For the first 16 months of her tenure, Jacinda Ardern was feted around an increasingly populist world for being young, female and progressive.

The 37-year-old New Zealand prime minister, together with Justin Trudeau of Canada and France’s Emmanuel Macron, were celebrated as the antidote to Donald Trump. Vogue magazine ran a glamorous photo spread of her. She appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Sheryl Sandberg described her as a “political prodigy” when Ardern made Time magazine’s list of 100 “Most Influential People.”

A term was coined to describe the phenomenon: “Jacindamania.”

The sentiment only grew when she announced she was pregnant, becoming the second world leader to have a baby in office (Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto was the first) and grew again when she took her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At home, however, she has plenty of political trials and tribulations, with her handling of the economy criticized and her efforts to introduce more affordable housing plagued by embarrassing bureaucratic blunders. Detractors said she was all style and no substance.

But these domestic problems didn’t dent the perception of her abroad as an inspirational leader for the modern age.

Now, Jacindamania has taken on a new and totally different dimension in the last few days, since the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, which left 50 dead and 40 injured.

New Zealand has never experienced this kind of attack before, and it has shaken the country.

But many have lauded the response by Ardern, who had never served in government before becoming prime minister. She swiftly labeled the attacks “terrorism” and bluntly called an Australian MP’s suggestion there was a link between Muslim immigration and violence “a disgrace.”

“Ardern’s performance has been extraordinary — and I believe she will be strongly lauded for it both domestically and internationally,” political commentator Bryce Edwards told Reuters.

When she visited Christchurch on Saturday, a day after the attacks, Ardern visited members of the refugee and Muslim community. Dressed in black and wearing a Muslim-style headscarf known as a hijab, she tearfully told them that the whole country was “united in grief.”

Wearing hijab was “a sign of respect,” wrote Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian-American journalist and commentator.

Strong leadership: New Zealand Prime Minister @jacindaardern visits grieving Muslim families, wearing hijab as a sign of respect.



She tells them: You are us. pic.twitter.com/rhglbJyZ36 — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) March 16, 2019

It was not just her dress that won her more fans abroad. Many people also praised her pledge to cover the funeral costs of all 50 victims and offer financial assistance to the families, and also her swift action on gun control. Her government will introduce gun reforms in parliament next week.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, tweeted a photo of Ardern hugging a Muslim woman and noted that, when in London last year, she had talked about “the importance of inclusivity and equality in society.”

When @JacindaArdern came to City Hall last year, we talked passionately about the importance of inclusivity and equality in society.



Acts like this shock to the core our open and diverse countries and I know Londoners stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/QVytpcxBoQ — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 16, 2019

Adil Ray, a British actor and TV presenter, said he was “really impressed” with Ardern for her “swift, strong leadership.”

Really impressed by New Zealand PM ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ - this is such a powerful image to send out. Meeting members of the Muslim community and already talking of changing gun laws too. Swift, strong leadership. We stand together. pic.twitter.com/9jYHyghGOa — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 16, 2019

Cihangir Islam, a Turkish lawmaker from an opposition Islamist party, also praised Ardern. She “says to Muslims in pain, ‘You, you’re us!’ She symbolically covers her head when she goes to a home for condolences; she boldly underlines her respect and solidarity. How thirsty we have become for justice and mercy in state administration,” Islam wrote.

Yeni Zelanda Başbakanı.

Acılı müslümanlara:

“Siz, bizlersiniz!” diyor.



Taziyeye gittiği evde sembolik olarak başını örtüyor; saygısının ve dayanışmanın altını kalınca çiziyor.



Devlet yönetiminde adalet ve merhamete ne kadar susamışız.



Teşekkürler @jacindaardern https://t.co/uoBckmBlxL — cihangir islam (@cihangirislam) March 17, 2019

Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a professor of political science in Dubai, said she was “stoic and firm.”

تحية تقدير لجاسيندا أرديرن، رئيسة وزراء نيوزيلندا لمواقفها الرزينة والصارمة تجاه الهجوم الارهابي على المسجدين. pic.twitter.com/cLMuKmeE1Q — Abdulkhaleq Abdulla (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) March 18, 2019

A video showing Ardern hugging a Muslim woman and consoling her caused a similar reaction.

“Can you imagine having a leader of a country showing this kind of empathy? Thank you, Jacinda Ardern, for reminding the world what a Leader is and could be,” London literary agent Jonny Geller wrote in a post that has garnered 58,000 likes.

The fact that a world leader covered her hair to meet Muslims quickly became a symbol of Ardern’s approach.

One particular photo captured the public imagination. It is a photo of Ardern, listening intently with an agonized look on her face and her hands clasped together. It has been shared widely on social networks, lauded as a portrait of a compassionate leader.

The photo taken by Kirk Hargreaves, who used to be a photographer for Christchurch newspaper The Press but now works for the Christchurch City Council. It was shared on the council’s Twitter page.

Mayor @LianneDalziel and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have met with members of the Muslim community this afternoon to offer their support.



They have also met with families of those killed in Friday’s mosque shootings.



Read more: https://t.co/QUwXxUQQtr pic.twitter.com/VberzPIT8h — ChCh City Council (@ChristchurchCC) March 16, 2019

“The moment I saw her face pop up, and what was happening with the flowers, I fully knew [it was important]. It's a religious photo in a way, a photo of a mix of religious symbolism. It looks like stain glass, there's the Muslim hijab, and colours of Hindu religion. It's a universal picture,” Hargreaves told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The human empathy and all those amazing human traits she’s showing in the picture, I’m glad people resonated with that,” he said.

Faiza Ali, a community organizer in Brooklyn, N.Y., tweeted the photo, calling Ardern a “remarkable leader.”

Among the many faces & stories I’ll remember from the #ChristChurchMosque tragedy, I will never forget Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. What a remarkable leader. Not only did she ban assault weapons following the incident, she’s offered financial assistance to the victims familes. pic.twitter.com/LT7cCqjPhK — Faiza N. Ali (@faiza_n_ali) March 17, 2019

The Crisis Magazine, the official publication of the NAACP, tweeted the photo, saying Ardern showed “Dignity. Grace. Courage.”

Dignity. Grace. Courage.

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern mourns at a vigil in a full hijab; she promised to cover all funeral expenses and take care of all the victim's families going forward. This after announcing NZ would ban assault rifles. Real leaders do exist#Christchurch pic.twitter.com/BtJe2yNR2P — The Crisis Magazine (@thecrisismag) March 17, 2019

Kareem Fahim and Zeynep Karatas in Istanbul contributed reporting.