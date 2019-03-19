

A collection of artwork made by Ugandan LGBT refugees at a safe house on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. (Max Bearak/The Washington Post)

NAIROBI — On Feb. 22, activists, reporters, and well-wishers from Kenya and all over the world gathered in a courtroom in Nairobi, hoping to witness a historic moment: the decriminalization of homosexual conduct for the first time in conservative East Africa, a region where anti-LGBT crackdowns are common, sometimes even at the behest of presidents.

A judge ultimately deflated the room with a last-minute postponement of the ruling — fueling the rumor mill that Kenya’s top politicians were interfering — but the mood wasn’t glum. One activist joked that he’d have time to buy a snappier suit before the new date set for the ruling in late May.

But on that same day, 20 LGBT refugees who had come to Kenya hoping to escape repression in countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Congo were spending their first full day in jail. Their ordeal has now lasted nearly a month, and demonstrates the difficulties LGBT people in Kenya face regardless of what happens in the courts.

The refugees were arrested en masse near the headquarters of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in an upscale neighborhood of the Kenyan capital. Police say they were creating a public nuisance, trespassing, and even defecating in public. In interviews with five of the refugees during visiting hours at Nairobi West prison, they said the charges are trumped up, and that they have suffered horrible physical abuse at the hands of prison guards and other prisoners.

The interviewees complained that they had lice and that those who were HIV positive among them could not access their antiretroviral treatment

Lutaya Bennon, one of six of the detainees in the men-only prison who identify as trans women, had tears in her eyes as she recounted how guards had ripped out her earrings. “Everyone in here is horrible to us,” she said. “In the night, some other prisoners have come and forced us to let them touch our penises.”

Benon and others said that all 20 were carrying identification from UNHCR. Edgar Atuhe, 24, who like Benon is Ugandan, said that UNHCR or affiliated organizations had not yet come to check on them in the prison, though a UNHCR spokeswoman said that they had been in contact with the detainees “directly and indirectly” and that a lawyer had been provided for them from a partner organization.

That lawyer, Atuhe said, told all the refugees to plead guilty, advice which the UNHCR spokeswoman echoed and said was “in the hope of trying to get a reduced or lesser punishment.”

“These offenses were committed in public and difficult to deny,” said Yvonne Ndege, the UNHCR spokeswoman. Atuhe and others said they would not take the advice as they believe they did nothing wrong.

Prison guards only let the Post speak with 5 out of the 19 detainees at Nairobi West (one person is being held at a women-only prison nearby), saying that “you will get from these five what you would get from the rest.”

Among them was Sabam Kimbugwe who opened his mouth to show how many teeth had been knocked out by a prison guard (at least four). He said that similar attacks had happened to others whom the Post was not able to meet, provoked sometimes by small things like a refusal to eat the porridge they are served every day.



LGBT activists attend a court hearing in the Milimani high Court in Nairobi on February 22, 2019. SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images (Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)

Ndege said “were looking into this” in response to the allegations of abuse in the prison, and said they are planning visits with the detainees this week.

A tentative court date for the refugees has been set for March 26.

Homosexuality is illegal in most African countries, many of which inherited anti-sodomy laws from European colonial governments. Prominent politicians in Kenya have described homosexuality as “un-African” and an affront to the values of most Kenyans, 85 percent of whom identify as Christians, and another 10 percent who identify as Muslims.

In neighboring Tanzania, many LGBT people have gone into hiding after authorities in the capital Dar es Salaam called on residents to “help identify homosexuals” so they could be arrested. Uganda, which also borders Kenya, drew international condemnation in 2014 for passing a law that carried a life sentence for “aggravated homosexuality.” The law was annulled later that year, but thousands of LGBT Ugandans became refugees, fleeing a spate of murders that accompanied inflamed rhetoric around the law.

Many, like Lubega Musa, came to Nairobi, and hope to be resettled in more accepting countries like Britain or Canada. Musa, 26, now lives in a suburban safe house with other refugees — and is friends with many of those recently detained. He has been in Kenya for almost three years now and cautioned against optimism despite the judicial progressiveness many activists here hope for.

“If homosexuality is decriminalized here, it will actually be worse for us. Our resettlement process will slow down, or even stop. UNHCR will say we are safe now. But actually we will be less safe,” he said. “It would be a good moment for activists, but it is a scary one for the refugee or the trans woman on the street. To the celebrators I say shorten your high heels, babe! If it happens, this could be a huge milestone, yes, but on the street, it is just one step.”