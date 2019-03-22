

Muslim women pose for photos with a Maori man clad in a traditional dress as people gather for prayers and to observe a two minutes of silence for victims of the twin mosques massacres at Hagley Park in Christchurch on March 22, 2019. (Jerome Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)

In the wake of the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch last week, in which 50 people were killed, New Zealand has acted to embrace its Muslim community.

Muslims comprise only 1 percent of the 4.8-million-strong population. Those killed in last Friday’s attacks came from several countries including immigrants from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia. Some were refugees from Syria, Somalia and the Palestinian territories.

Amid soul-searching about how this attack could have happened in a country that prides itself on being peaceful and celebrates its geographic isolation, many New Zealanders have sought to embrace the Muslim community this week.

These are the some of the ways.

1. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wore hijab.

This is New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, grieving with the Muslim community as they mourn the 49 departed, & wearing a hijab in solidarity.❤️



What a powerful example of compassion and leadership. May she & her nation prosper in love & peace.❤️#NewZealandMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/GF2imnD9hQ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 16, 2019

Repeatedly.

PM Jacinda Ardern leaves Hagley Park after the call to prayer and vigil service.#ChristchurchMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/afhYOJAWMQ — Iain McGregor (@Iainmcgregor3) March 22, 2019

2. Many other New Zealand women joined in, including police officers, security guards, television presenters and nurses.

“I have chosen to wear a headscarf today in the studio in solidarity with the Muslim community.

This week a young Auckland woman was abused on a train for being Muslim and wearing head scarf. This happened after 50 people had been killed in Christchurch.”-Samantha Hayes#Hijab pic.twitter.com/frc0oWIgSq — World HijabDay (@WorldHijabDay) March 22, 2019

Today is Friday, the day of the #Christchurch terror attack. New Zealand Police women are wearing a hijab to show a solidarity❤️ to the Muslim community.

If this is not showing solidarity then nothing is. I m simply overwhelmed. Thank you @jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/3Itdi3IAWS — Hafiz Mouzam (@HafizMouzam_) March 22, 2019

#HeadscarfForHarmony: Following PM Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand women are wearing headscarves to show their support for the Muslim community after the #ChristchurchTerrorAttack #Christchurch pic.twitter.com/4o50h6LKdv — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 22, 2019

3. The call to prayer rang out on national television and radio at 1:30 p.m. Friday, the time of the attack the week before.

A nationwide reflection for those killed in the Christchurch terror attacks.



The Muslim call to prayer will be at 1.30pm followed by a two-minute silence at 1.32pm.



RNZ is broadcasting this live on radio - 101 FM, https://t.co/c6LX14eRIZ & facebook https://t.co/6pPNJPqDEi pic.twitter.com/DLxk5RajIy — RNZ (@radionz) March 21, 2019

Today's nationwide reflection: TVNZ 1's coverage now starts at 1pm. The Muslim Call to Prayer will be broadcast on all @TVNZ channels at 1:30pm, followed by a two minute silence. TVNZ 1 and @1NewsNZ NOW will carry extended live coverage until 2pm approximately. pic.twitter.com/g79U65mErY — TVNZ Press Team (@TVNZPressTeam) March 21, 2019

4. Newspapers ran Arabic greetings on their front pages and explained Muslim rituals surrounding praying and funerals.

The newspaper this morning in Christchurch, New Zealand. Salam is is the Arabic word for Peace and the greeting of the Muslims.. pic.twitter.com/R7MsNrkruW — SHAWAN SARKAR (@ShawanSarkar) March 22, 2019

On Friday afternoon, New Zealand will stop for the call to prayer, followed by two minutes of silence. As part of efforts to promote understanding, news media have been explaining Muslim burial practices and religious rituals to the public. This from the Stuff website: pic.twitter.com/YoV0j2csd4 — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) March 21, 2019

5. News readers started their bulletins with the Arabic greeting “as-salamu alaykum” or “peace be upon you.”

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard and, yes, Ardern, also offered the greeting in Arabic.