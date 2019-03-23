

A dog holds a doll depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May as European Union supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the People’s Vote march Saturday in London. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Hundreds of thousands — if not more than a million — people descended upon the streets of London on Saturday to protest Brexit and demand a new vote that would allow Brits to choose to stay in the European Union.

They came armed with props, carrying flags, posters and, yes, in some cases, their dogs. This may not have been “the wooferendum,” the October rally in which hundreds of dogs and their owners marched upon Westminster to ask for another vote on Brexit, but dogs were still out in full force on Saturday.

Dogs that appeared to include a golden retriever, a bulldog, even a greyhound dressed in a full-body E.U. flag jumpsuit, joined the call for Britain to reverse its earlier decision to leave the government bloc.

What the four-legged furry friends probably couldn’t do was sign an online petition calling for a new vote. But their humans seem to have taken care of that for them. By Saturday, more than 4.6 million people had signed an online petition called “Revoke Article 50 and remain in the E.U.”

In this two-image combo, a dachshund wears a banner on its coat disparaging Brexit during the People’s Vote march in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



Another dachshund was more subtle in its protest. (Steven Watt/Reuters)



A demonstrator and her dog wait for the start of the People’s Vote march. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



A dog shows its spunk at the march. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



This dog was steadfast in its opposition. (Marc Jones/Reuters)



This pup gets a boost from its owner. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



This dog and its owner sport similar E.U.-inspired attire. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



A demonstrator leads a dog wearing a suit in E.U. colors. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)



Though English, this bulldog shows its support for the E.U. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

