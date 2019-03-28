

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (L) during their meeting at the sultan's palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, 11 March 2019. (Yonhap/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Beginning next week, homosexual sex and adultery will be punishable by death by stoning in Brunei under a new law that comes into effect on April 3.

A strict set of new laws was announced back in 2014 by the country’s sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, who doubles as the prime minister. The country became the first in its region to adapt Islamic sharia law. But the laws’ actual implementation in the small Southeast Asian kingdom has been gradual. A notice of the April 3 start date went up on the Brunei attorney general’s website on Dec. 29.

Homosexuality has been illegal in Brunei since the country was a British colony, but the new law, in effect, makes it not just illegal, but punishable by death.

At the time of the announcement, the government website quoted the sultan as saying, “His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in the [command], asserted that in carrying out the Laws of Allah, the nation does not expect other people to accept and agree with it, but that it would suffice if they just respect the nation in the same way that it also respects them.”

But, on Thursday, the realization that the two provisions would be implemented in a matter of days was followed by international condemnation.

“To legalize such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself,” Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Amnesty International’s Brunei researcher, said in a statement.

“This new law violates the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It should be widely condemned,” tweeted Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, who became the first openly gay spokesperson for a Republican presidential candidate back in 2012.

“I call on the Sultanate of #Brunei to withdraw the death penalty by stoning [for] homosexual acts between consenting adults. The same goes for other countries which have the same cruel & inhuman laws. No one should be criminalized based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Sebastian Kurz, chancellor for Austria, tweeted.