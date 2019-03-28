JERUSALEM — Remember the time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Washington and lectured President Barack Obama in the White House?

Well, now he’s using the uncomfortable clip as part of his reelection campaign.

With 12 days left until Israelis go to the polls April 9, Netanyahu shared on his social media accounts Thursday a segment from the 2016 PBS Frontline documentary “Netanyahu at War.” The clip features a much-discussed meeting between the two leaders in the Oval Office on May 20, 2011, days after Obama stated publicly that “the borders between Israel and Palestine should be based on the 1967 lines.”

[In meeting with Obama, Netanyahu rules out Israeli withdrawal to 1967 borders]

“But this time, Bibi Netanyahu would lecture Barack Obama, taking a hard line on the peace process,” narrates the PBS presenter, referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname.

In the video Netanyahu tells a stony-faced Obama: “It’s not going to happen. Everybody knows it’s not going to happen, and I think it’s time to tell the Palestinians forthrightly it’s not going to happen.”

The one-minute clip shared by Netanyahu, who has run his election campaign partly on a platform of his successes on the international stage — with particular focus on his close relationship with President Trump — also features comments from former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker.

“I’ve never seen a foreign leader speak to the president like that, certainly not in public and certainly never seen it in the Oval Office,” says Rhodes in the clip.

Baker says in the clip: “Watching President Obama there, his face in his hand, and you can tell it's not going over well. And to be lectured in his office, and obviously it rankles."

[Netanyahu says no ‘disrespect’ meant to Obama]

Throughout their eight years working opposite one another, there was no shortage of difficult moments between Obama and Netanyahu. In his memoir last year, former secretary of state John F. Kerry describes Netanyahu as disrespectful toward Obama, with particular emphasis on the Israeli leader’s 2015 address to a joint meeting of Congress where he lambasted the president’s attempts to reach a deal on nuclear disarmament with Iran.

One of Obama’s last acts as president was deciding not to veto a December 2016 United Nations resolution criticizing Israel’s settler activity in the West Bank and Jerusalem. The move caused a storm in Israel, prompting Netanyahu to compare Obama to President Jimmy Carter, whom he called hostile to Israel and the last president to break with U.S. commitments to support the state.

But Israeli journalist and Netanyahu biographer Ben Caspit writes in “The Netanyahu Years” that the May 2011 meeting in the Oval Office was particularly fraught:

The meeting between the president and the prime minister, which should have lasted fifty minutes, went on for twice that time. After it, the media were invited in for a photo op that turned into one of the most publicized and controversial battles between an American president and an Israeli prime minister. After Obama’s reasonable introduction, Netanyahu straightened his tie, looked the president squarely in the eye, and embarked on what later became known as the lecture. In a lengthy tirade, the prime minister delivered an educated lecture full of historical facts to illustrate to the president why Israel could never return to 1967 borders and laid down a set of non-negotiable conditions for peace talks. Ben Caspit in “The Netanyahu Years”

Sharing the clip on Facebook on Thursday, Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew that “in the face of all pressure, I will protect our country,” making it clear that in recycling his most famous clash with Obama, he wants to show he can make Israel’s case even under pressure.

His election campaign slogan is “Netanyahu. Right. Strong.”

But in the final phase of an extremely tight race, Netanyahu is also looking for a way to pull ahead of his rivals. Recent opinion polls show that the longtime leader’s ruling Likud party is still trailing the new Blue & White party, headed by former army chief of staff Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu returned from a shortened trip to Washington this week where he met with Trump, but there were no lectures in the Oval Office during this visit. Instead, Trump welcomed his closest ally, signing a controversial declaration to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, another swath of territory that Israel captured in the 1967 Israeli-Arab war.

A survey published Thursday by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that the majority of Israel’s Jewish population believe the Golan announcement gives Netanyahu’s election campaign a boost.