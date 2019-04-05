

In July 7, 2018 photo, U.S. Army soldiers look on as U.S. flag flies over a checkpoint during a patrol in Deh Bala district in the eastern province of Nangarhar Province. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

BERLIN — Foreign accusations of U.S. double standards on human rights have become almost the norm since President Trump has taken office, most recently amid his nonconfrontational approach to Saudi Arabia. But to foreign observers of U.S. dealings with international institutions and allies, those double standards have always existed and with an administration that has cared little about international institutions and alliances, those lingering tensions are now escalating.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court emerged as the latest example for this, after it confirmed that the United States had revoked its prosecutor’s entry visa, amid her pending inquiry into possible war crimes committed by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan from November 2017. The United States is one of 23 nations that signed but never ratified the ICC’s Rome Foundation Statute.

The ICC believes that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will still be able to travel to the United States to brief the U.N. Security Council and to meet other U.N. obligations and U.S. officials previously similarly indicated that this would be the case.

[U.S. will not give visas to employees of the International Criminal Court]

In a statement to The Washington Post, the prosecutor’s office of the ICC wrote that Bensouda would continue to do her work “without fear or favor.”

The office did not respond to questions whether the entry visa’s revocation was in response to her Afghanistan war crimes inquiry.

But on March 15, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened the ICC with exactly this step, and said that the implementation had already begun.

“You should know if you’re responsible for the proposed ICC investigation of U.S. personnel in connection with the situation in Afghanistan, you should not assume that you will still have or will get a visa, or that you will be permitted to enter the United States,” Pompeo said, threatening “to take additional steps, including economic sanctions if the ICC does not change its course.”

Friday’s confirmation that the first of such measures now appears to have been implemented marks an escalation between a court deeply valued by many U.S. allies and the world’s most powerful nation that has so far refused to acknowledge its jurisdiction. With the mandate to prosecute war crimes, genocides, or crimes against humanity, the court’s supporters say, the ICC has played a crucial role in bringing to justice perpetrators who may otherwise have walked free.



Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda attends the trial of Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda at the ICC (International Criminal Court) in the Hague, the Netherlands August 28, 2018. (Bas Czerwinski/Pool via REUTERS) (Pool New/Reuters)

But with 124 member states whose interests vary widely and include democracies and authoritarian nations, the ICC has always been vulnerable to criticisms of bias and politicization, especially from Africa, where a vast share of inquiries takes place.

Democratic and Republican U.S. observers have taken an ambiguous approach to the court, at times recognizing the prosecution of warlords and others — and at other times condemning the institution when prosecutors’ focus turn in a direction unfavorable to the United States or its allies.

Besides the United States, there aren’t many Western democracies who refused to submit to the court’s jurisdiction, however. The other relevant case became Israel, after the Palestinian Authority asked the court to launch an inquiry into alleged West Bank and Gaza crimes by the Israelis.

To justify its hard line stance, the Trump administration has argued that the ICC is “attacking America’s rule of law,” with Pompeo saying in March: “The United States has declined to join the ICC because of its broad, unaccountable prosecutorial powers and the threat it poses to American national sovereignty.”

“We feared that the court could eventually pursue politically motivated prosecutions of Americans, and our fears were warranted,” Pompeo said.

The U.S. government’s rationale is that being a member of the ICC would in fact be detrimental to the rule of law because international tribunals should be case-specific — for instance exclusively focused on the Rwandan genocide — and mostly focus on nations without independent courts or authorities to enforce the law. Accepting ICC jurisdiction would run against the independence of the United States’ court system, that rationale goes.

Last September, national security adviser John Bolton pointedly summarized the decades-long consensus, responding to the pending inquiry into possible U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan: “We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us,” he said.

But critics of that stance have questioned if the independence of U.S. courts alone can explain the staunch U.S. opposition to the court, pointing to the fact that almost all other Western nations with similarly independent judiciaries have come to the opposite conclusion.

Underlying the current dispute may be a fundamentally different understanding of what the ICC is and what role international institutions should play in preventing violence and crimes.

When the court’s founding treaty was drafted more than 20 years ago, starting in 1995, the German government played a key role. The United States helped integrate postwar Germany in a web of international institutions to prevent a resurgence of nationalism, and by the time the ICC was created half a century on, Germans had become some of the strongest advocates of multilateralism and joint projects such as the ICC.

But the Americans disagreed, exposing a shift in a country that had just emerged victorious from the Cold War and was the undisputed world power for a brief moment in history. At some point during the ICC treaty’s negotiations, the U.S. government even threatened to withdraw its troops from Germany to prevent the ICC’s creation — but to no avail.

To European nations, not becoming a member of the ICC themselves would have set an example that would almost certainly have rendered the efforts meaningless, as the court relies on member states to extradite suspects and for funding.

When the ICC celebrated its founding treaty’s 20th anniversary last year, European lawmakers hailed the institution as a role model that needs more, and not less support, for its “much-needed mandate to deliver justice for victims of the world’s worst crimes,” a Human Rights Watch official summarized at the time.

In Washington, lawmakers appear to have a very different understanding of how that justice should look like, with an administration that now appears willing to risk a showdown with a court U.S. allies around the world won’t easily give up on.

More on WorldViews:

Seven ways to look at NATO at 70

Uganda intensifies search efforts for American tourist and local guide kidnapped on game drive

Is Britain falling apart? Leak in Parliament forces lawmakers to evacuate.