

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C-R) speaks with (L-R) Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the European Council during the start of the two day EU summit on December 13, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON — When Theresa May’s time is eventually up, she’ll be remembered for many things. For some, it will be the awkward dance moves, or her confession that the naughtiest thing she ever did was running through “fields of wheat.” For most, however, it will be her connection to the dreaded B word — Brexit. It’s also unlikely May will go down in history as a rule breaker, which, according to a new poll is what Britons really want in a leader.

While May has won some praise for her ability to so far fend off any challenge to topple her, there appears to be a growing rift between her leadership style and what Brits expect of their leader. According to a recent poll by the Hansard Society, a British research group, and Ipsos MORI, voters are increasingly disgruntled by the Brexit chaos in the country, which has widened polarization over the European Union.

Parliament has blocked May’s attempts to push through a deal agreed with E.U. negotiators, but has also failed to vote for an alternative path. The head of the opposition Labour Party recently agreed to sit down with May to find a compromise, but it is unclear if those talks will lead anywhere.

Britain was supposed to leave the European Union on March 29, but sought a short-term extension. Further extensions still need to be agreed on, but failure to do so could lead to a no-deal scenario which would severely damage the European Union and Britain.

As uncertainty has grown for businesses, members of parliament and voters since the fateful referendum three years ago, so has the hope among constituents for a strong leader — and May’s approval ratings indicate that a majority of Brits believe that she does not meet that criterion. Confidence in the political system in general is at a 15-year low point — the first time it has fallen so far since the Iraq War, which resulted in a major backlash across the nation.

The poll was mostly conducted last December, and a series of subsequent Brexit meltdowns have since caused a further erosion of public trust in the political system, which is unlikely to be fully reflected in the poll.

The findings of the poll will likely concern democracy researchers, however, as they indicate that a majority of respondents — 54 percent — would approve of a leader willing to break the rules to avoid a stalemate.

May herself doesn’t appear to be ready to go. Over the weekend, she took to Twitter, sharing a video that attempted to explain the latest political chaos. May’s tone was conversational and much more relaxed than usual. Online, her new and less “robotic” approach did not go unnoticed.

Let me explain what's happening with Brexit.pic.twitter.com/gjGkvFk8fT — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 7, 2019

While May’s recent video attempts to humanize her as a leader, it’s worth noting that it might be too late for a re-brand. Since coming to power over two years ago, May has been criticized for her inability to strike a meaningful connection with the British public. May’s actions following 2017′s deadly Grenfell Tower fire blaze that claimed 71 lives earned her some of the most criticism, with residents and locals expressing disgust and hurt that she did not meet with them or their families during her visit to the site in London.

British rapper Stormzy also joined the chorus of voices criticizing May and her government following the disaster, using an unwavering freestyle on live television to demand answers and money for those affected. May later admitted that her handling of the incident was wrong and expressed regret for not meeting with residents. Despite the apology, many refuse to forget her lack of empathy for those who needed it most.

May has also been criticized for her hand holding with President Trump, recent Brexit negotiations with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and her insistence on not holding another people’s vote to determine the outcome of Brexit.

Her supporters argue that May is still cleaning up David Cameron’s mess. After all, he called the referendum and then resigned, leaving the country in complete disarray.

May was never expected to become a popular leader, given the challenges she faced, and her approval ratings recently reached record lows. Her days in 10 Downing Street might be numbered, but for scientists the bigger question is which kind of lasting damage three years of Brexit uncertainty have created and if the desire for a leader with almost authoritarian character traits is here to stay.

