

European Council President Donald Tusk, left, looks on as British Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, view a tablet during a meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

As Britain’s Theresa May visited Brussels on Wednesday for an emergency meeting on the terms of Britain leaving the European Union, there was one big question on observers’ lips.

No, it wasn’t whether Britain might crash out of the E.U. without a deal on Friday or whether the assembled E.U. leaders would agree to an extension, short or long. Instead, it was more simple: What was on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s iPad?

Merkel was filmed ahead of a meeting on Brexit terms calling May over to show her something on her tablet. The two world leaders, wearing matching royal-blue outfits, laughed and smiled at the device. Merkel then showed the tablet to some of the other European leaders assembled in the room.



British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel laugh together at the start of a European Union summit in Brussels on April 10.

It was great, many watching at home opined on social media. But, seriously, what was on that tablet?

With Merkel and others now in the closed-door meeting and not expected to emerge until the early morning, speculation went into overdrive. Some wondered whether it had anything to do with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been talking sternly about Brexit recently.

It's got to be a Macron pic, right? https://t.co/SZC6euizgg — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 10, 2019

Others thought it was more likely something more adorable, like a cat video:

Theresa May, Angela Merkel and Donald Tusk are all laughing at something on an ipad. She is doing human!



Cat videos on Youtube. Must be a cat video. — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) April 10, 2019

The reality may be more mundane. The two world leaders were looking at pictures of themselves speaking to their parliaments wearing similar blue jackets, according to a European diplomat clued in on the joke, who spoke on condition of anonymity to leave the humor for the bosses.

Merkel has been a tablet user for years, having been given an iPad during a visit to California by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010.

However, despite the questions about her “iPad” use on Wednesday, she may not actually be an Apple product user anymore: Bild reported last year that Merkel now uses a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7.

Michael Birnbaum in Brussels contributed to this report.

Read more:

What’s up with Brexit? A guide to emergency summits, flextensions and more.

Theresa May pleads for Brexit delay at emergency E.U. summit

This is a pivotal week for Brexit. Here are four ways it could end.